Liberals

Liberals In Full Meltdown Mode Over Gov. DeSantis Signing Parental Rights Bill

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 3:50 PM
Source: AP Photo/John Raoux

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) officially signed HB 1557, known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, into law on Monday, causing liberals and progressives to rage on social media.

Much of the outrage stems from the bill being erroneously called the "Don't Say Gay" bill, leading people to believe the word "gay" can't be used in classrooms. What the bill actually states is school educators are not allowed to teach about sexual orientation and gender identity with students below third grade. The word "gay" does not appear a single time in the bill.

"If the same Hollywood elites who upheld degenerates like Harvey Weinstein now oppose our efforts to protect parental rights, I wear that like a badge of honor," said DeSantis prior to signing the bill. 

Many on the Left, from activists to politicians, voiced how upset they were at DeSantis for signing the bill, often repeating the debunked  "Don't Say Gay" talking point.

The Walt Disney Company, which has a large footprint in Florida, also put out statement saying the bill should have never been signed into law and they will work to have the new law be repealed or struck down in the courts.

