Liberals In Full Meltdown Mode Over Gov. DeSantis Signing Parental Rights Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (R) officially signed HB 1557, known as the Parental Rights in Education bill, into law on Monday, causing liberals and progressives to rage on social media.

Much of the outrage stems from the bill being erroneously called the "Don't Say Gay" bill, leading people to believe the word "gay" can't be used in classrooms. What the bill actually states is school educators are not allowed to teach about sexual orientation and gender identity with students below third grade. The word "gay" does not appear a single time in the bill.

"If the same Hollywood elites who upheld degenerates like Harvey Weinstein now oppose our efforts to protect parental rights, I wear that like a badge of honor," said DeSantis prior to signing the bill.

Many on the Left, from activists to politicians, voiced how upset they were at DeSantis for signing the bill, often repeating the debunked "Don't Say Gay" talking point.

#DontSayGay is an attack on children, families, and our universal values of human dignity and respect.



New York State is proud of its LGBTQ+ community and I will continue to ensure New Yorkers will never be forced to hide who they are. Love will always be stronger than hate. — Governor Kathy Hochul (@GovKathyHochul) March 28, 2022

DeSantis: "Fight back against woke indoctrination"



DeSantis: "Regular indoctrination is fine, get me as many schoolkids as you can find" https://t.co/30tYYa8C7P — Slade (@Slade) March 28, 2022

I am horrified. We must all stand up and call this what it is: homophobic and transphobic.



To all the LGBTQ+ people who feel silenced by this draconian legislation, I see you, I hear you, and I will never stop working to protect your right to be unapologetically yourself. https://t.co/gQNLWU3pLo — Rep. Pramila Jayapal (@RepJayapal) March 28, 2022

“Controversial” is an interesting word for “evil cruel and unconstitutional” https://t.co/zqIUFkEsXp — Nicole Maines (@NicoleAMaines) March 28, 2022

Make no mistake, by signing the ‘Don’t Say Gay’ bill, @GovRonDeSantis is taking the side of hatred, bullying, and discrimination and sending a message to children in Florida that he doesn’t care about them or their families if he can use their pain to score political points. https://t.co/v6R8GQwV6L — Florida Democrats (@FlaDems) March 28, 2022

FUCK THIS SHIT!



I WILL BE LOUD!



CHILDREN LEARNING ABOUT SEXUAL ORIENTATION AND GENDER IDENTITY ARE NOT THREATENING THEM IN ANY WAY, SHAPE, OR FORM.



IF YOU DISAGREE WITH ME, YOU ARE INHERETLY SAYING THAT LEARNING ABOUT PEOPLE LIKE ME IS HAZARDOUS. https://t.co/nx7igwP55N — Dylan (8Bit) ?????? (@8bitdylan) March 28, 2022

I don't know what to say. There's a special place in Hell for these people. https://t.co/Nv9wniw61Q — Harper Jay (@transgamerthink) March 28, 2022

Instead of talking about Will Smith, let’s focus on calling out Florida’s disgusting Don’t Say Gay bill. — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) March 28, 2022

In Oregon, we say gay.



I'm horrified and outraged by the anti-LGBTQIA+ legislation that was just signed in Florida, making schools a less safe space for LGBTQIA+ kids. Oregon will always be a safe, inclusive, and welcoming place — no matter one’s sexual orientation or identity. pic.twitter.com/x2I04Klo0M — Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) March 28, 2022

The Walt Disney Company, which has a large footprint in Florida, also put out statement saying the bill should have never been signed into law and they will work to have the new law be repealed or struck down in the courts.