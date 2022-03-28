Hollywood

DeSantis Blasts Hollywood 'Degenerates' Before Signing Parental Rights Bill

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Mar 28, 2022 2:45 PM
Source: (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law Monday, marking another victory for parents in the Sunshine State. 

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis released in a statement. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

The legislation specifically prohibits sexual education instruction for children eight years old and younger, a concept the majority of Americans support. 

During remarks ahead of the signing, DeSantis blasted Hollywood elites for repeatedly lying about the bill and claiming it is discriminatory. 

"If the same Hollywood elites who upheld degenerates like Harvey Weinstein now oppose our efforts to protect parental rights, I wear that like a badge of honor," DeSantis said. 

During the 94th Academy Awards in California Sunday night, Hollywood elites falsely categorized the bill and criticized it from the stage. Despite calls for boycotts of the state, DeSantis has no intention of backing down. 

