DeSantis Blasts Hollywood 'Degenerates' Before Signing Parental Rights Bill

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed the Parental Rights in Education bill into law Monday, marking another victory for parents in the Sunshine State.

“Parents’ rights have been increasingly under assault around the nation, but in Florida we stand up for the rights of parents and the fundamental role they play in the education of their children,” DeSantis released in a statement. “Parents have every right to be informed about services offered to their child at school, and should be protected from schools using classroom instruction to sexualize their kids as young as 5 years old.”

The bill I signed today provides protections for parents by ensuring curriculum transparency in schools.



In Florida, we are empowering parents. pic.twitter.com/nj4GSxZWEq — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) March 25, 2022

The legislation specifically prohibits sexual education instruction for children eight years old and younger, a concept the majority of Americans support.

Poll shows FL DEMOCRATIC primary voters support the GOP Legislature’s “Parental Rights”/LGBT education bill by 52-36%



FL Capitol Dems opposed it & made it a top messaging priority



(This is unmentioned for some reason in the story I QTd. This poll jibes w/others I’ve seen) https://t.co/6HBMz2MW4d pic.twitter.com/bfS9ulp58A — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) March 24, 2022

During remarks ahead of the signing, DeSantis blasted Hollywood elites for repeatedly lying about the bill and claiming it is discriminatory.

"If the same Hollywood elites who upheld degenerates like Harvey Weinstein now oppose our efforts to protect parental rights, I wear that like a badge of honor," DeSantis said.

DeSantis absolutely drops the hammer on Hollywood for their criticisms of Florida at the Oscars last night:



"If the people who held up degenerates like Harvey Weinstein as heroes are opposing us on parents right, I wear that like a badge of honor." pic.twitter.com/8XhiyckHuT — Greg Price (@greg_price11) March 28, 2022

During the 94th Academy Awards in California Sunday night, Hollywood elites falsely categorized the bill and criticized it from the stage. Despite calls for boycotts of the state, DeSantis has no intention of backing down.

Elitist Celebs at the Oscars may laugh at Florida tonight (for protecting kids from perverts), but Florida gets the last laugh.



Paging: @ChristinaPushaw https://t.co/z5cjkCKYB1 pic.twitter.com/mfdCXHTNTn — Christian Ziegler ???? ($4.26 Avg. Gas Price) (@ChrisMZiegler) March 28, 2022