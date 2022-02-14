Add Gun Control Groups to the Long List of People Who Are Not Happy with Joe Biden

It seems no matter what President Joe Biden does, his popularity continues to fall in the gutter and it is not just Republicans who are voicing their dislike of his job performance.

Shortly after Biden gave a speech commemorating the fourth anniversary of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting, March For Our Lives, Guns Down America, and Change the Ref issued a joint statement saying they think Biden has not gone far enough on gun control:

"47,611 gun deaths into the Biden Administration, we’re urging all Americans to visit ShockMarket.org and demand that the president take the urgent executive actions he’s promised survivors in order to reduce gun violence. So far, he has failed to deliver the plan that the country needs. With the stroke of a pen, President Biden can create an Office of Gun Violence Prevention and appoint a cabinet-level director to lead these efforts. He must announce a comprehensive plan at the State of the Union to save lives."

Biden's gun control agenda has yet to make any headway during his first year in office. David Chipman, Biden's nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, was withdrawn from consideration as it was clear Democrats did not have the votes to confirm him due to his extreme gun control advocacy background.

On Monday, White House Principal Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre unveiled the Biden administration's "whole-of-government strategy to reduce gun violence." Action items included addressing root causes, "going after especially dangerous firearms," and "unprecedented funding."