Hispanic

New Poll Shows White Liberals Are Behind the Woke Nonsense to Change Spanish

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 27, 2022 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

A new poll first reported by The Daily Wire is another nail in the coffin for the made up gender-neutral Spanish term "Latinx." In the poll findings, Latino respondents overwhelmingly say they do not use the term, and the ones who do use it are white liberals.

The woke term "Latinx" has been around the past few years as an alternative for the masculine "Latino" and feminine "Latina." But, poll after poll has shown hardly anyone in the Hispanic community uses it. Yet, it keeps being used by Democrats and corporate America.

The new Echelon Insights poll shared with The Daily Wire, conducted this January, included 1,029 registered voters who were asked, "When it comes to describing people who are of Spanish-speaking heritage of some kind, which of the following terms do you think is most appropriate to use?"

The most popular response was "Hispanic," selected by 42 percent of respondents, including 55 percent of Hispanic respondents. "By their own nationality" ranked second with 26 percent, followed by "Latino or Latina" selected by 15 percent.

A mere 3 percent of all registered voters surveyed said "Latinx" was the most appropriate term, with less than 1 percent of Hispanics agreeing. In contrast, 9 percent of white liberals and 7 percent of white college-educated Democrats said "Latinx" was the right term to use.

It is as if Democrats are hell-bent on doing everything they can to lose support from Latinos, which is a critical voting block in the upcoming midterms. But as they say, loss is a great teacher.

