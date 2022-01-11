Flashback: Here Is What the Media and Experts Were First Telling Us About the Vaccine

Now that the truth about COVID-19 deaths and the effectiveness of the vaccine is finally coming out, it's worth going down memory lane to look at how the experts and mainstream media tried to sell the vaccine.

While important in preventing deaths, the different vaccines have been proven to not prevent transmission or becoming ill with COVID-19.

Time and time again last year, doctors and reporters in mainstream media told the American people the vaccine prevented both transmission and becoming sick.

Thread: When Covid vaccines were first being rolled out, here’s what the media told us.



1) CNN's @JReinerMD: “Vaccination not only prevents you from acquiring severe illness, but we know with certainty that it largely prevents transmission.” [March 3, 2021] pic.twitter.com/spgNKuERGi — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2022

MSNBC’s Dr. @CelineGrounder: Covid vaccines "protect even people who are not vaccinated yet because it prevents transmission.” [Feb. 3, 2021] pic.twitter.com/urJJkFr5wo — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2022

CNN’s @scottmclean: “The vaccine not only prevents people from getting sick, it also prevents transmission of the virus from person to person.” [Feb. 3, 2021] pic.twitter.com/oXjUOuxUZ6 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) January 11, 2022

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow went as far as to say the "virus stops with every vaccinated person."

"It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people," she added.

Sure but no one was as convincing as maddow pic.twitter.com/XJTM94sa3J — ???pe?? ???????? (@alopeki) December 26, 2021

President Joe Biden even told Americans in July, "The various shots that people are getting now cover that. You're OK. You're not going to -- you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations."

Understanding that vaccinated people can still contract and spread COVID-19 is important due to the Biden administration wanting to impose vaccine mandates on the American population. As it stands now, the current vaccines, even with boosters, can mostly prevent serious illness and death, but it is far from the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."