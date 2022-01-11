Mainstream Media

Flashback: Here Is What the Media and Experts Were First Telling Us About the Vaccine

Jan 11, 2022
Source: AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty

Now that the truth about COVID-19 deaths and the effectiveness of the vaccine is finally coming out, it's worth going down memory lane to look at how the experts and mainstream media tried to sell the vaccine. 

While important in preventing deaths, the different vaccines have been proven to not prevent transmission or becoming ill with COVID-19.

Time and time again last year, doctors and reporters in mainstream media told the American people the vaccine prevented both transmission and becoming sick.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow went as far as to say the "virus stops with every vaccinated person."

"It cannot use a vaccinated person as a host to go get more people," she added.

President Joe Biden even told Americans in July, "The various shots that people are getting now cover that. You're OK. You're not going to -- you're not going to get COVID if you have these vaccinations."

Understanding that vaccinated people can still contract and spread COVID-19 is important due to the Biden administration wanting to impose vaccine mandates on the American population. As it stands now, the current vaccines, even with boosters, can mostly prevent serious illness and death, but it is far from the "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

