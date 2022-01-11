wuhan coronavirus

Pfizer CEO: Our Vaccines Offer ‘Limited, If Any Protection’

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: Jan 11, 2022 9:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Pfizer CEO: Our Vaccines Offer ‘Limited, If Any Protection’

Source: (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Speaking during remarks to a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference this week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla openly stated current vaccines the company developed for Wuhan coronavirus offer "limited, if any" protection against contracting current variants of the disease. He then encouraged booster shots. 

The statement from Bourla comes as the Biden administration continues to justify vaccine mandates for federal workers, contractors and private businesses. The Supreme Court heard arguments about President Biden's mandates for private companies and medical workers last week. A ruling is expected soon on the constitutionality of the mandates. 

A number of people who have pointed out the waning efficacy of Pfizer's vaccines, which Bourla touted last year as being "100 percent" effective against contracting or transmitting the virus, have been banned by social media companies. 

Meanwhile, Bourla also announced this week the company is developing a vaccine specific to Omicron. It is expected to be ready in March when health officials predict the latest wave of the mild variant will already be over. 

Recommended Townhall Video

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Conservatives Blast What's Included for Illegal Immigrants in Newsom's Latest Budget Proposal
Leah Barkoukis

Two More Anti-DeSantis Narratives Bite the Dust
Guy Benson
Biden Heads to Georgia and Even Stacey Abrams is Bailing on His 'Voting Rights' Speech
Katie Pavlich
A New Survey of Americans' Top Political Concerns Is Out. It Doesn't Bode Well for Democrats.
Leah Barkoukis
Flashback: Here Is What the Media and Experts Were First Telling Us About the Vaccine
Julio Rosas
Another House Democrat Announces Retirement
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | Al Goodwyn
View Cartoon
Most Popular