Pfizer CEO: Our Vaccines Offer ‘Limited, If Any Protection’

Speaking during remarks to a J.P. Morgan healthcare conference this week, Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla openly stated current vaccines the company developed for Wuhan coronavirus offer "limited, if any" protection against contracting current variants of the disease. He then encouraged booster shots.

Pfizer CEO: “Two doses of the vaccine offers very limited protection, if any. 3 doses with a booster offer reasonable protection against hospitalization and deaths. Less protection against infection.”@US_FDA -Come get your boy!



The statement from Bourla comes as the Biden administration continues to justify vaccine mandates for federal workers, contractors and private businesses. The Supreme Court heard arguments about President Biden's mandates for private companies and medical workers last week. A ruling is expected soon on the constitutionality of the mandates.

A number of people who have pointed out the waning efficacy of Pfizer's vaccines, which Bourla touted last year as being "100 percent" effective against contracting or transmitting the virus, have been banned by social media companies.

Meanwhile, Bourla also announced this week the company is developing a vaccine specific to Omicron. It is expected to be ready in March when health officials predict the latest wave of the mild variant will already be over.