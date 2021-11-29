What Black Lives Matter Wants You to Do for Christmas to Fight 'White-Supremacist-Capitalism'

The Black Lives Matter Global Network announced a new campaign against Christmas' "white-supremacist-capitalism" and listed out a number of actions Americans can do to stick it to corporations.

"As we prepare ourselves for the holiday season, we are bombarded with ads that seek to whip us up into a consumerist frenzy. Black Friday sales are being rolled out weeks in advance of Thanksgiving and, at every turn, white-supremacist-capitalism is telling us to spend our money on things that we don’t need, to reap profits for corporations," BLM said last Wednesday.

Adding, "As BLMLA organizer, Jan Williams, reminds us, 'Capitalism doesn’t love Black people.' In fact, white-supremacist-capitalism invented policing, initially as chattel-slavery-era 'paddy rollers,' in order to protect its interests and put targets on the backs of Black people."

The organization, founded by self-described Marxists, pointed to the cases of John Crawford and Steven Taylor, "who were murdered by police inside Walmart stores."

BLM is encouraging people to "dream of a #BlackXmas," meaning "to intentionally use our economic resources to disrupt white-supremacist-capitalism and build Black community":

#BuildBlack: Invest in Black-led, Black-serving organizations by making donations in the names of your loved ones as holiday gifts. #BuyBlack: When buying items, spend exclusively with Black-owned businesses from Black Friday through New Year. #BankBlack: Move your money from white corporate banks (that finance gentrification, prisons, and environmental degradation) to Black-owned ones.

The official BLM group was the recipient of millions of dollars during the riots and protests in 2020 after the murder of George Floyd by former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Corporations, such as DoorDash, Square Enix, and Toms Shoes, contributed to BLM.

BLM was widely mocked for tweeting about "eating dry turkey and overcooked stuffing on stolen land" on Thanksgiving.