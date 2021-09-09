ATF

ATF Field Office Gets Brutal Reminder of Double Standards for Lying on Gun Sale Form

Source: AP Photo/Charles Dharapak

The Houston field division for the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives tweeted a reminder for Americans buying firearms to not lie on form 4473 because it could lead to "severe penalties and jail time," but the agency was promptly reminded that is not always the case.

Form 4473 is for when someone wants to purchase a firearm from a Federal Firearms License dealer.

The random tweet was used to remind people that President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, had lied in 2018 when he filled out form 4473 to purchase a handgun, which is a felony. The handgun went missing for a short time after Beau Biden's widow, Hallie Biden, threw it in the trash behind a grocery store when she found it in Hunter's truck.

Hunter responded “no” to a question on the transaction record that asks, “Are you an unlawful user of, or addicted to, marijuana or any depressant, stimulant, narcotic drug, or any other controlled substance?” Five years earlier, he had been discharged from the Navy Reserve after testing positive for cocaine and was a longtime addict to other hard drugs, according to Politico.

Hunter has not been charged with lying on the form.

Twitter users pointed to Biden's escape from punishment from the ATF.

