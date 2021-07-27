Don Lemon: These Should Be the Punishments for People Who Refuse the COVID Vaccine

CNN host Don Lemon voiced his support for those who do not want to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to be ostracized from society and should not be able to go grocery shopping or being able to hold a job.

"I’m sure a lot of people are not going to agree with this but don’t get the vaccine, you can’t go to the supermarket. Don’t have the vaccine, can’t go to the ball game. Don’t have a vaccine, can’t go to work. You don’t have a vaccine, can’t come here. No shirt, no shoes, no service," Lemon said on Monday night to host Chris Cuomo.

"That’s where we should be because we continue to waste our breath on people that are just not going to change. You know, the circular logic they keep going back and saying well, it’s my freedom it's whatever. I’m free. Well, your kid is not free to give other kids meningitis in schools. Got to take a vaccine to do that. You got to take a vaccine to be employed. So what is the big deal? All these people are saying I don’t want to put this stuff in my body there out drinking on the weekend and putting other substances in their bodies that's way worse than a vaccine. Come on, let be real."

Cuomo said there are rare exceptions to people who should not get a COVID-19 vaccine, but said he hopes more Republicans become more pro-vaccination if, for nothing else, they don't lose want in the 2022 midterms.

Lemon then claimed it was former President Donald Trump who politicized the COVID-19 vaccine, despite launching the government operation which resulted in its creation in record time. He also said the "propaganda news network," Fox News, had politicized the vaccine, despite then-Vice Presidential candidate Kamala Harris expressing skepticism of a vaccine coming from the Trump administration.



