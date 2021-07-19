'You Are...Why People Can't Stand the Media': CNN Guest Embarrasses Brian Stelter on His Own Show

CNN host Brian Stelter's interview with author Michael Wolff went off the rails a bit as Stelter questioned the reporting Wolff had done with his new book about former President Donald Trump.

Wolff, who has a history of shoddy reporting in a previous book, took offense to Stelter questioning him about his book's claim of media tycoon Rupert Murdoch being involved in the election night decision to call Arizona for President Joe Biden, which Stelter said he had not heard of such a thing. Fox News denies Wolff's claim.

Wolff said it was hypocritical for Stelter to believe Fox News' denial when he questions the network all the time on his show.

"Yeah, but I don’t want you to think that what I said at that point was in any way inauthentic. I think the media has done a terrible job on this. I think you yourself, while you’re a nice guy, you’re full of sanctimony. You become one of the problems of the media. You know, you come on here and you have a monopoly on truth. You know exactly how things are supposed to be done. You know, you are one of the reasons people can’t stand the media. I’m sorry.

"You’re cracking me up," Stelter said in response.

"It’s your fault," Wolff continued.

Stelter then asked what he should be doing differently in order to be a better reporter.

"You know, don’t talk so much. Listen more. You know, people have genuine problems with the media. The media doesn’t get the story right. The media exists in its own bubble," Wolff said.

After the segment, Stelter tweeted, "'Reliable Sources' at its most META: The guest gave an in-depth media critique of...me. Thanks for the conversation, @MichaelWolffNYC! Let’s not wait four years to do it again..."



