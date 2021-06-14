Don Jr. Says Dr. Fauci Is Not the Only One with Blood on His Hands from COVID-19

Donald Trump Jr., former President Trump's son, said during his interview on "The Truth with Lisa Boothe" podcast that Dr. Anthony Fauci is not the only one who is responsible for making the COVID-19 pandemic worse than it needed to be.

"So the media dismissed hydroxychloroquine, there's a study that just turned out, or that said that it could actually increase survival rates by 200%. That was dismissed outright, just because your dad was saying that it could potentially be something that would be beneficial to folks," Boothe said. "Look at all the time we lost, valuable time... all the evidence is probably destroyed by China at this point, because your dad had said it might come, it might've come from the lab in Wuhan."

Boothe said the media's role in dismissing certain theories about COVID-19 or potential treatments can be lost in the conversation about what happened in 2020.

"A hundred percent. I mean, I, you know, hey, based on those reactions...the media has blood on their hands. There's literally no question about that," Trump Jr. said.

"I mean, they created this in their desperate attempt to try to hurt Trump. They blew off things that probably were right. I mean, and it wasn't only Donald Trump's saying this is a hundred percent, right? He was hopeful. He was hopeful that it could work," he continued. "Like why would you attack a president for being hopeful that something could work? They just knew that they could weaponize a crisis for their political games."

Trump Jr. added he believes the mainstream media was thrilled there was a "potential viral outbreak because they could use it to hurt Donald Trump when the economy was strong, when everything was going well."

Fauci's public image has taken several hits in recent weeks following the release of his emails from the early stages of the Wuhan coronavirus pandemic. With renewed criticisms against him, Fauci said attacks against him are actually attacks on science.

"Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was push back against me so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that. That is what is going on. Science and the truth are being attacked," he told NBC News last week.