Rand Paul

Dr. Fauci Takes His Self-Importance to a Whole New Level With This Absurd Comparison

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jun 09, 2021 4:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Dr. Fauci Takes His Self-Importance to a Whole New Level With This Absurd Comparison

Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Dr. Anthony Fauci responded to the increasing criticism of his approach to the COVID-19 pandemic and his reluctance to think the virus could have leaked from the Wuhan Institute of Virology until very recently.

According to Fauci, attacks on him aren't really about him, but attacks on science itself.

NBC News host Chuck Todd asked about his concern with trying to "discredit public health officials."

"It’s very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science," Fauci said.

"Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was push back against me so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that. That is what is going on. Science and the truth are being attacked," he added.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) has been taking a victory lap following the release of Fauci's email through a Freedom of Information Act request, especially with regard to Fauci's denial about the United States' role in gain of function research with viruses.

Recommended
The Truth About Fauci
Townhall.com Staff
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Obama Joins Chorus of Democrats Spreading Lies About Georgia Voting Law
Reagan McCarthy
The White House Is Reportedly Not Happy with VP Harris' Disastrous Trip to Latin America
Julio Rosas

The Truth Comes Out: Police Didn't Clear Lafayette Park for Trump to Visit St. John's Church
Spencer Brown
McConnell Rips Biden's Abandonment of Bipartisan Infrastructure Talks For 'Radical Promises' to Far-Left
Reagan McCarthy
No One Is Buying the NYT's Attempt to Spin Editorial Board Member Being Disturbed Seeing American Flags
Julio Rosas
White House Budget Director Attempts to Explain What 'Birthing People' Means
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | Lisa Benson
View Cartoon
Most Popular