CBP Seeing Rise in Illegal Immigrants Riding Trains into the United States

U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced on Monday it has seen a continued rise in illegal immigrants attempting to cross into the country via international trains in the El Paso Sector.

The increase in catching illegal immigrants on trains comes at the same time the U.S.-Mexico border has seen a historic surge of illegal aliens crossing into the U.S. after Joe Biden became president in January. Officers have found illegal immigrants on top of railroad cars, holding onto the undercarriage, and within brand new vehicles that are being shipped north.