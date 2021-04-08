Out of Control: CBP Releases New Border Crossing Data for March 2021

U.S. Customs and Border Protection released official border crossing numbers for March 2021 Thursday morning. Total crossings for 2021 already surpass all crossings for 2020.

"In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border. This total represented a 71 percent increase over February 2021," CBP released in a statement. "This fiscal year CBP has already had over 569,800 encounters. This represents an increase of 24 percent from the total encounters we had during all of Fiscal Year 2020, when migration was limited by the COVID-19 pandemic, and an increase of over 34 percent from approximately the same time frame of Fiscal Year 2019."

"In March 2021, CBP encountered more than 172,000 persons attempting entry along the Southwest border."



March data shows how the Biden admin is lying about using Title 42 at the border.



Only 32% of illegal immigrant family units were expelled under Title 42 authority:





"CBP continues to see a significant increase of unaccompanied children from Central America at the Southwest border, with 18,890 in March 2021 – a 100 percent increase over February. Although less than 11 percent of encounters in March were unaccompanied children, they make up the largest demographic group of individuals in custody at CBP facilities," the statement continues.

The vast majority of illegal crossers are not unaccompanied minors, but single adults and large groups.

"CBP has recently seen a return to encounters of large groups, especially in the Rio Grande Valley region. These groups of 100 or more individuals had dropped dramatically due to the pandemic, from 216 in Fiscal Year 2019 to 10 in Fiscal Year 2020. As of the end of March 2021, CBP recorded 49 large group encounters in Fiscal Year 2021, totaling over 4,700 individuals," CBP says. "The majority of the encounters on the Southwest border remains single adults. CBP continues to expel single adults and family units that are encountered pursuant to CDC guidance under Title 42 authority. In March 2021, CBP expelled 103,900 individuals under Title 42, 28 percent of whom were individuals who had been previously expelled from the United States under the same authority. Title 42 expulsions represented 60 percent of the total encounters for the month."

Meanwhile, it is estimated 1000 individuals - known as "gotaways" - cross illegally into the U.S. each day without being apprehended.