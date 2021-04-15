Illegal Immigration

Top GOP Oversight Committee Member Says Nation Should Not Lose Focus on the Ongoing Border Crisis

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Apr 15, 2021 12:10 PM
  Share   Tweet
Top GOP Oversight Committee Member Says Nation Should Not Lose Focus on the Ongoing Border Crisis

Source: GOP House Oversight and Reform Committee

Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member on the House Oversight and Reform Committee, said in an interview with Townhall that it is important to keep an eye on the ongoing crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border with other issues in the country, such as riots, now taking up the front row seat.

Comer recently returned from leading a congressional delegation to the southern border in El Paso, Texas, where he toured gaps in the wall and spoke with Border Patrol agents, local law enforcement, and residents who live right on the border.

"That would be a concern, that people lose focus of the crisis at the border. But I can assure you the Republicans in Congress are not gonna let the American people forget about it. We're gonna continue to message, we're gonna continue to go down there until Joe Biden and Kamala Harris show up for work and come up with a plan," Comer said.

Comer said he's not surprised Vice President Harris is not really in charge of the administration's response to the massive influx of illegal foot traffic. Harris said she is only in charge of trying to address the "root" causes of immigration from the Northern Triangle countries and, therefore, she does not need to visit the southern border.

"They don't know what to do and no one's going to take responsibility for the crisis at the border and all they're going to do is to continue to hope that the media and the American public focus on something else."

Comer said outside of GOP members taking trips down to the border, Republicans in the House are going to challenge the legality of Biden's executive order to halt border wall construction since the contracts have already been awarded.

"Every Border Patrol agent we talked to, every landowner we talked to in New Mexico said they want the wall and they're very upset that Biden halted the construction of the wall."

When it came to reports the Biden administration has considered sending cash payments to people in the Northern Triangle countries to discourage migration, Comer said it is yet another example of Biden putting "illegal aliens' rights ahead of American citizens' rights and all that's going to do is encourage more caravans and more unaccompanied minors" to come to the United States.

Recommended
Chauvin: The Case Against the Mob
Ann Coulter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Act of Lawlessness': Republicans Fight Back Against Leftist Court Packing Plan
Katie Pavlich
Insane: NYC Teacher Exposes Extreme Racial Indoctrination Enforced By School Officials
Guy Benson
CNN Crew Attacked and Chased Away Covering Minnesota Protests
Connor McNulty
Noem Has a Message For the Biden Administration on Accepting Illegal Immigrants
Leah Barkoukis
McConnell Rips Democrats' Partisan Court Packing Plan
Reagan McCarthy

CNN Staffer Reveals the Only Types of People CNN Allows on Air
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular