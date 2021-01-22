Biden Press Secretary Does Not Condemn the Recent Antifa Riots on the West Coast

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not condemn the recent riots and unrest that occurred in Oregon and Washington state on Wednesday, instead stating that the administration's national security team was "monitoring" the situation.

Wednesday marked several demonstrations in some cities by their local Antifa groups to protest against President Joe Biden. Marches in Portland resulted in the Democratic building being damaged and the Immigration Customs and Enforcement station being attacked.

The groups voiced their anger at Biden, spray painting several swear words at him along with chanting, "F**k Joe Biden!" In addition to burning American flags, Antifa also burned a Joe Biden 2020 flag.

On the ground in Portland, Ore. for @townhallcom. A group of Antifa marchers just attacked the city’s Democratic Party office. They broke windows and spray painted the building.



Some of them had a hard time breaking the windows. pic.twitter.com/v0PSM7rEvd — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 20, 2021

Federal officers came out of the ICE facility in Portland to disperse the crowd that had assembled outside. After declaring it to be an unlawful assembly, police used tear gas and flashbangs. pic.twitter.com/YntMIB5U6n — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

Antifa in Portland burns an American and Joe Biden flag in the street. pic.twitter.com/iuUYPACfkw — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

From last night: Antifa chanted “Fuck Joe Biden!” before federal officers came out of the ICE facility in Portland. pic.twitter.com/NEz8fHQ8Mk — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) January 21, 2021

CBS News Senior White House Ed O'Keefe asked Psaki if Biden had anything to say about the recent violence.

"Well, we had our team on the ground, our national security team even before 12:01 early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country. And any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks. I have not spoken with him specifically about those events," Psaki said.

"It’s something the national security team...is closely monitoring of course. If we have an official update I will provide it to you," she added.



