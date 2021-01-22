Joe Biden

Biden Press Secretary Does Not Condemn the Recent Antifa Riots on the West Coast

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Jan 22, 2021 3:20 PM
Source: AP Photo/Evan Vucci

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki did not condemn the recent riots and unrest that occurred in Oregon and Washington state on Wednesday, instead stating that the administration's national security team was "monitoring" the situation. 

Wednesday marked several demonstrations in some cities by their local Antifa groups to protest against President Joe Biden. Marches in Portland resulted in the Democratic building being damaged and the Immigration Customs and Enforcement station being attacked.

The groups voiced their anger at Biden, spray painting several swear words at him along with chanting, "F**k Joe Biden!" In addition to burning American flags, Antifa also burned a Joe Biden 2020 flag.

CBS News Senior White House Ed O'Keefe asked Psaki if Biden had anything to say about the recent violence.

"Well, we had our team on the ground, our national security team even before 12:01 early in the morning on Inauguration Day because we wanted to be able to monitor events happening across the country. And any unrest that was resulting from the last couple of weeks. I have not spoken with him specifically about those events," Psaki said.

"It’s something the national security team...is closely monitoring of course. If we have an official update I will provide it to you," she added.


