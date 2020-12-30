Alyssa Milano Says a Mask Will Do 'MORE' to Protect You Than an AR-15

Democratic activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim masks will do more for protection against COVID-19 than AR-15s against people who would want to do you harm.

"Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for 'protection'. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL," Milano tweeted confidently, so confidently that she locked the tweet so only people who she follows or mentioned can reply.

Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for “protection”.



LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) December 29, 2020

Our friend Stephen Gutowski, who works the firearm beat at the Washington Free Beacon, was able to point out in the reply section that it was a dumb comparison to make since both tools are used for different types of threats.

Those tools are for very different kinds of threats. I own both AR-15s and KN-95s. I don't see any conflict in that whatsoever. — Stephen Gutowski (@StephenGutowski) December 29, 2020

While not in the replies, other users on Twitter were able to criticize Milano for her nonsensical claim through quote tweets.

Can you say this loud enough so the people who were saved by a guy with an AR-15 at the Sutherland Springs, Texas church shooting can chime in? https://t.co/NCUZJagnKY — Antonia Okafor Cover (@antonia_okafor) December 30, 2020

When someone tried breaking into my house in the Philly burbs the cops told me to buy a gun



I have no issue wearing a mask, at all



I also have many guns



Alyssa is a bad person https://t.co/mlh7hNgeWm — Tim Pool (@Timcast) December 29, 2020

Should we start deploying troops armed with medical masks, or are you ready to admit that different threats require different preventive — or proactive — responses? https://t.co/5MMYMTX56o — Virginia Kruta (@VAKruta) December 29, 2020