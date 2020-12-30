Gun Rights

Alyssa Milano Says a Mask Will Do 'MORE' to Protect You Than an AR-15

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Dec 30, 2020 12:40 PM
Source: Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP

Democratic activist and actress Alyssa Milano took to Twitter on Tuesday to claim masks will do more for protection against COVID-19 than AR-15s against people who would want to do you harm.

"Anti-maskers are the same people who think they need an AR-15 for 'protection'. LOUDER FOR THE PEOPLE IN THE BACK: A MASK WILL PROTECT YOU *MORE* THAN AN AR-15 WILL," Milano tweeted confidently, so confidently that she locked the tweet so only people who she follows or mentioned can reply.

Our friend Stephen Gutowski, who works the firearm beat at the Washington Free Beacon, was able to point out in the reply section that it was a dumb comparison to make since both tools are used for different types of threats.

While not in the replies, other users on Twitter were able to criticize Milano for her nonsensical claim through quote tweets.

