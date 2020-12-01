San Jose Mayor Said to Cancel Thanksgiving Due to COVID. He Celebrated with Other People Anyway.

San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo is the latest Democratic politician to be caught violating his own warnings about the dangers of congregating during Thanksgiving due to COVID-19 and yet, still gathering with people outside his household.

NBC Bay Area reported on Monday Liccardo celebrated Thanksgiving with his elderly parents at their Saratoga home with a number of other guests. The mayor’s staff confirmed the dinner took place. The dinner came after Liccardo encouraged people to cancel traditional Thanksgiving celebrations due to COVID-19.

Cases are spiking, in part because we’re letting our guard (and masks) down with family & friends. Let’s cancel the big gatherings this year and focus on keeping each other safe https://t.co/oHFXb6DZ82 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) November 25, 2020

In response to the report, Liccardo said there were eight people in total from five different households, which goes against the three household limit set forth by the California Department of Public Health, who gathered outside on the backyard patio.

I apologize for my decision to gather for Thanksgiving with my family, contrary to the rules. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance w/ public health orders, & not to ignore them. I commit to do better. My statement: pic.twitter.com/LFhX2LCUf3 — Sam Liccardo (@sliccardo) December 1, 2020

"On Thanksgiving afternoon, my wife Jessica and I attended my parent’s house for an outdoor dinner on their backyard patio, along with my sister-in-law. The five of us, plus my brother, have dined together—appropriately spaced–once or twice a week for several months, as a stable group of three households. On this occasion, that brother joined us late and dined separately, after we completed our meal. One of my sisters also joined us for this Thanksgiving afternoon, along with her son and daughter-in-law. "In summary, eight of us representing five households sat around three distanced tables in our own family groups on the back patio, and we wore masks when not eating. I have a very large family—I am one of five children--and several of our family members who would have often joined us for Thanksgiving in the past—including sisters, nephews, nieces, and cousins—stayed home out of caution."

"I understand that the state regulations, issued on November 13th, limit the number of households at a private gathering to three. I apologize for my decision to gather contrary to state rules, by attending this Thanksgiving meal with my family. I understand my obligation as a public official to provide exemplary compliance with the public health orders, and certainly not to ignore them. I commit to do better," Liccardo said.

Liccardo joins California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) and Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) being caught violating COVID-19 prevention guidelines after telling people to cancel their Thanksgiving plans.