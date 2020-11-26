Denver Mayor Addresses Being Caught Leaving Town After Telling Residents to Stay Home Due to COVID

Denver Mayor Michael Hancock (D) released an apology after being caught violating his own plea of staying home for this year's Thanksgiving. Thirty minutes after his account tweeted for people to not travel due to COVID-19, he was on a plane to leave Denver.

"Pass the potatoes, not COVID. Stay home as much as you can, especially if you're sick. Host virtual gatherings instead of in-person dinners. Avoid travel, if you can," Hancock tweeted before boarding his flight to be with his family.

The backlash to his hypocrisy when the news broke was swift and unrelenting. A few hours later he released a statement asking his constituents to "forgive decisions that are borne of my heart and not my head."

Hancock explained he thought it would be safer for himself to travel to meet up with his wife and daughter instead of having the two of them travel to Denver.

I fully acknowledge that I have urged everyone to stay home and avoid unnecessary travel. I have shared how my family cancelled our plans for our traditional multi-household Thanksgiving celebration. (1/5) — Michael B. Hancock ?? (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020

I recognize that my decision has disappointed many who believe it would have been better to spend Thanksgiving alone. As a public official, whose conduct is rightly scrutinized for the message it sends to others... (3/5) — Michael B. Hancock ?? (@MayorHancock) November 25, 2020