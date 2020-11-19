Ranking GOP Members Demand Congressional Probe Into Integrity of 2020 Election

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), the ranking member of the House Judiciary Committee, and Rep. James Comer (R-KY), the ranking member of the House Oversight and Reform Committee, sent a letter to Democratic leadership on Wednesday demanding a congressional investigation into the integrity of the 2020 election.

Addressing Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) and Oversight and Reform Committee Chairwoman Carolyn Maloney (D-NY), Jordan and Comer urged them to "immediately convene hearings to examine the integrity of the 2020 election amid troubling reports of irregularities and improprieties. Given your role as leaders of a political party that spent four years baselessly calling into question the legitimacy of the 2016 election with debunked allegations of Russian collusion, you owe it to all Americans to fully examine allegations of actual election errors and misconduct."

The 2020 election was full of chaos. Congressional oversight is needed for the American people to have faith in the integrity of our election.@RepMaloney and @RepJerryNadler, do your jobs and call a hearing. https://t.co/XVK1vH7F6C — Rep. James Comer (@RepJamesComer) November 19, 2020

Jordan and Comer pointed to a report they produced on how Democrats across the country were pushing for changes to election laws, citing the COVID-19 pandemic, and explained how the "dangerous initiatives would increase the risk of election-related crimes and errors, undermine the integrity of the electoral process, and cause lingering uncertainty about the results of the election for several days or weeks after Election Day."

Jordan and Comer wrote how issues in states like Georgia, Pennsylvania, and California have led to voting irregularities that cast doubt on the validity of the results.

"These serious concerns give rise to the urgent need for congressional oversight of the integrity of the 2020 election. Our committees must conduct oversight hearings to ensure that Americans have faith in the integrity of our election. We ask that you work with us to schedule and plan these hearings as soon as possible," Jordan and Comer concluded.