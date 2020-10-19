Actress Has an Emotional Breakdown After Encountering 'Dangerous' Pro-Trump California Caravan

Warning: Story contains graphic language.

.Actress Francia Raisa posted a video story on her Instagram in tears after she says she had a bad encounter with members of the pro-Trump caravan on I-405 in California.

"I was just on the 405 and I got stuck next to the Trump rally and they f**king boxed me in. And they're pointing at me and laughing at me saying 'ha ha.' And literally...crashed because they wouldn't let me out. I was trying to go around it and...they were all stopping and going, they boxed me in on the f**king freeway," Raisa said.

"I could have crashed, I could've f**king crashed. It was so dangerous. And I just don't understand why that's the country that y'all supposedly wanting right now. Really? That's what makes America great? That's f**ked up. I could've f**king died right now. That was so f**king dangerous, pointing and laughing at a Mexican," she continued.

Actress Francia Raisa tearfully describes scary and dangerous encounter with Trump supporters who were harassing her. pic.twitter.com/shLf1BWjRF — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) October 19, 2020

It also appeared that Raisa was driving her car when she made the over minute-long video.

In a tweet apparently mocking Raisa, actor James Woods tweeted, "Just to wrap this up, here’s the Trump rally on the 405 today. Plenty of escape routes clearly available to elude those pesky Trump-supporting actress-taunting Republicans."

Just to wrap this up, here’s the Trump rally on the 405 today. Plenty of escape routes clearly available to elude those pesky Trump-supporting actress-taunting Republicans. One flip of the hair and you’re on your way! pic.twitter.com/vkb5ozNMA0 — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) October 19, 2020

The pro-Trump caravans, whether be by car or by boat, have been gaining popularity across the country as COVID-19 restrictions have put a pause on normal campaign events, though that does not stop President Trump from hosting in-person rallies across the country.

TEXAS IS TRUMP COUNTRY????



pic.twitter.com/Wfv3i34U2J — Kyle Martinsen (@KyleMartinsen_) October 17, 2020