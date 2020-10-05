Bongino Rips 'Media Buffoons' for Criticizing Trump After Secret Service Drive-By While Having COVID

Dan Bongino went after the mainstream media on Monday after they criticized President Trump for doing a drive-by to thank his supporters outside of Walter Reed Medical Center while still being treated for COVID-19. They said he was putting the Secret Service agents who were in the car with him in danger of the virus.

A healthy-looking Trump posted a video on Twitter on his account to say he has been feeling well and reveal his plan to do the drive-by on Sunday:

Bongino, a former Secret Service agent, said the media "clowns" do not know what they are talking about when it comes to risk assessment conducted by the protective agency.

"And these guys and the women of the Secret Service are the ones that had the nerve to do it. So to these media buffoons, you clowns, who don’t know the first thing about honor, dignity, or courage, I know you wouldn’t get in that car with the President with a mask or a full bubble suit because you are chumps and cowards and spineless losers," Bongino said.

"We all know that. But don’t you dare utter the word Secret Service again because you know nothing about these men or women why they do what they do, how they wound up in that car, why they did it, and they did it and they would do it again tomorrow," he continued. "So how about you just shut your mouth, put your caboose in a chair, and sit this one out."

"I did hear someone say we don’t even know the situation of those Secret Service individuals. They might have already had COVID," "Fox & Friends" host Ainsley Earhardt suggested. "Or maybe there is plexiglass between the front seat and backseat, like the New York City taxi cabs and Ubers."

Trump and the two Secret Service agents were wearing masks while the vehicle.



