Two Los Angeles Sheriff Deputies Shot Multiple Times in a 'Straight Ambush' Attack

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
 @Julio_Rosas11
Posted: Sep 13, 2020 12:12 AM
Source: @LASDHQ/Twitter

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Saturday two of its deputies had been shot multiple times in Compton as they sat in their vehicle.

In a tweet, LASD said the two deputies were in surgery and were "fighting for their lives," adding the suspect in the shooting was still at large.

FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said he saw the surveillance footage of the attack and confirmed the attack was a "straight ambush":

LASD tweeted the surveillance video showing a person walking up to the squad car and opening fire "without warning or provocation" before running away.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference both deputies are still alive. The female deputy is a 31-year-old mother of a 6 six-year-old. The male deputy is 24 years old. 

