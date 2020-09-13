Two Los Angeles Sheriff Deputies Shot Multiple Times in a 'Straight Ambush' Attack

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department announced on Saturday two of its deputies had been shot multiple times in Compton as they sat in their vehicle.

In a tweet, LASD said the two deputies were in surgery and were "fighting for their lives," adding the suspect in the shooting was still at large.

Update: One male deputy and one female deputy were ambushed as they sat in their patrol vehicle. Both sustained multiple gunshot wounds and are in critical condition. They are both currently undergoing surgery. The suspect is still at large. — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

FOX 11 Los Angeles reporter Bill Melugin said he saw the surveillance footage of the attack and confirmed the attack was a "straight ambush":

***Correction it’s Transit Services Bureau not Transit Security Bureau, my apologies *** — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

UPDATE: LASD sources tell me both deputies were in their vehicle when they were both shot in the head and that this was a “straight ambush”. LASD working on suspect info. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

I am hearing conflicting info on the status of both deputies so I will refrain from any talk of their conditions until I get more concrete info. I will not be showing any of the video unless LASD approves as it is quite upsetting. Just know it was a COMPLETE ambush. @FOXLA — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) September 13, 2020

LASD tweeted the surveillance video showing a person walking up to the squad car and opening fire "without warning or provocation" before running away.

Update: The gunman walked up on the deputies and opened fire without warning or provocation. pic.twitter.com/cBQjyKkoxJ — LA County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) September 13, 2020

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said at a press conference both deputies are still alive. The female deputy is a 31-year-old mother of a 6 six-year-old. The male deputy is 24 years old.