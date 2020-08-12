Chicago Alderman: We Need Federal Help If 'Unprepared' Mayor Lightfoot Can't Handle the Riots

Chicago Alderman Brian Hopkins heavily criticized Mayor Lori Lightfoot after the downtown area saw massive riots and looting late Sunday night that ran into early Monday morning, saying she is "unprepared" to handle such problems and federal help is needed.

“Our city was devastated by widespread looting and rioting for which our mayor seemed totally unprepared. Last night and this morning, we watched a more violent type of riot take place, with shootings, stabbings, attacks upon, and injuries to police officers,” Hopkins said in a statement on Monday, adding Lightfoot just "stood at a podium and offered nothing but rhetoric and blame, just as she did in May."

Hopkins wants “a safety plan that will protect all neighborhoods and small business owners," from Lightfoot and if she can't produce one, then "I am strongly in favor of asking for federal assistance. Our city can not afford even one more night of rampant and uncontrolled criminal activity."

Alderman Brian Hopkins out with a statement ripping Mayor Lightfoot over last night’s looting. pic.twitter.com/RhFQf3g2pz — Gregory Pratt (@royalpratt) August 11, 2020

President Trump has criticized Lightfoot for having poor leadership as protests and riots, along with rising crime rates, have rocked the Windy City. In response, Lightfoot tweeted in June she does not need leadership lessons from Trump:

I don’t need leadership lessons from Donald Trump. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

I stand with @GovPritzker in providing for the safety and well-being of our residents. — Mayor Lori Lightfoot (@chicagosmayor) June 27, 2020

More than 100 people were arrested and at least 13 police officers were injured during the riots on Sunday and Monday.