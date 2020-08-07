WATCH: Antifa Thugs Harass Elderly Women While Attacking Portland Police Station

Antifa rioters continued their criminal activities on Thursday evening as they are targeting the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct now that they are done attacking the Hatfield Federal Courthouse.

While the courthouse has experienced calm nights since the Oregon State Police have taken over security for the federal property, rioters and protesters have gone out to the city's eastern side, which includes more residential areas.

While rioters were attacking the East Precinct, two elderly women tried to get the crowd to stop. One woman had paint dumped on her head. Another woman, who was using a walker and holding a BLM sign, was stopped from putting out a fire with a fire extinguisher.

Woman standing in way of people splashing paint, gets splashed herself pic.twitter.com/MbODxdgxny — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

There was a separate unknown woman using a walker outside of East Precinct who attempted to extinguish a fire set by the group. The woman depicted in this photo was not using a walker. — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

Local resident woman attempts to put fire out with extinguisher pic.twitter.com/tmour6tf16 — Danny Peterson (@DannyJPeterson) August 7, 2020

Woman with BLM sign on walker is trying to stop Portland protester hitting wooden barricades on east precinct pic.twitter.com/qPjfeX9GVY — Zane Sparling (@PDXzane) August 7, 2020

People Light Fires, Throw Rocks, Glass Bottles, and Paint during Mass Gathering outside East Precinct (Photo) https://t.co/FKKvucdoMh pic.twitter.com/TZW474mt7T — Portland Police (@PortlandPolice) August 7, 2020

In a press release, Portland Police said their officers were hit with projectiles as they moved in to disperse the crowd:

"At 9:46 p.m., Portland Police began making public address announcements, informing the crowd not to attempt to break into East Precinct or burn the building.



"Soon after the announcement was made, members of the group began to spray paint and dismantle the surveillance cameras on the front doors of East Precinct. One member of the group was successful in dismantling the surveillance camera. Several members of the group were spotted with cans of paint which were thrown towards East Precinct." ... "Large rebar ties were thrown into the street with the intention of popping police vehicle tires. Several police vehicles ran over these ties which caused damage to tires."

The Portland Tribune reports multiple arrests were made on Thursday night after Portland Police declared the gathering as a riot. Rioters made barricades to block exits of the East Precinct and tried to set the building on fire during Wednesday night.