Portland

Portland Mayor Concerned About Rioters Creating Video Ads for Trump's Campaign

Julio Rosas
Julio Rosas
|
 @Julio_Rosas11
|
Posted: Aug 07, 2020 1:50 PM
  Share   Tweet
Portland Mayor Concerned About Rioters Creating Video Ads for Trump's Campaign

Source: AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler (D) expressed his disapproval on Thursday of the continuing riots his city is experiencing after rioters and agitators are no longer targeting the Hatfield Federal Courthouse in the downtown area. He warned the rioters are playing right into the hands of President Trump's campaign.

Wheeler, along with Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell, condemned the riot that took place outside of the Portland Police Bureau's East Precinct on Wendsday evening, where rioters attempted to set fire to the building after barricading the exits. 

"I believe that city staff could have died last night. I can not and I will not tolerate that. This is not peaceful protests," Wheeler said.

Wheeler said he believes Portlanders do not want to see buildings being burned and city employees being killed.

"Don’t think for a moment that you are if you are participating in this activity, you are not being a prop for the reelection campaign of Donald Trump — because you absolutely are," he concluded at the end of the briefing. "You are creating the B-roll film that will be used in ads nationally to help Donald Trump during this campaign. If you don’t want to be part of that, then don’t show up."

Wheeler's pleas fell on deaf ears as rioters again showed up to the East Precinct again on Thursday night. Since the  East Precinct is closer to residential neighborhoods, some residents tried to stop the criminal activity, but were harassed and attacked.

Portland Police said rioters defaced and tried to destroy the Precinct's surveillance cameras and projectiles were thrown at the building. Police eventually moved after they gave warnings to the crowd to stop. While unclear exactly how many, multiple arrests were made.

 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Straight Fire: GOP Moderate Blasts 'False, Sexist, Insulting' Attacks from Democratic Group Run By Ex-Republicans
Guy Benson
Seattle City Council’s Plan to Gut Police Department By 50 Percent Has Collapsed
Matt Vespa
WATCH: Antifa Thugs Harass Elderly Women While Attacking Portland Police Station
Julio Rosas

President Trump Lays Out His Vision For Economic Prosperity 
Reagan McCarthy
Gov. Cuomo Makes Major Announcement on New York Schools
Cortney O'Brien
What Bongino’s Sources Told Him About Biden Should Concern Everyone
VIP
Leah Barkoukis
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular