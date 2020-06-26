Tom Cotton: Democrats Are Happy to Look the Other Way from Mobs Targeting Statues and Memorials

Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) chastised Democrats for their lack of outrage at mobs of people targeting statues of American heroes across the country. What originally started out as rioters targeting Confederate statues has reached the point where not even Union general and President Ulysses S. Grant are safe from their destruction.

Cotton pointed to how Democratic leaders, like presumptive presidential nominee Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA), and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), have been mostly silent on the mayhem.

"Our country faces real challenges today. For example, anti-American mobs are roaming the streets in many cities, tearing down statues of our greatest statesmen, men like Abraham Lincoln, U.S. Grant, and George Washington, after whom this capital city is named. But the Democrats aren’t doing anything about that problem. Oh, no, on the contrary, the mob is in many ways the youth movement of the Democratic Party," Cotton said on the Senate floor. "So they are perfectly content to look the other way or even cheer it on. I mean, have you heard Joe Biden, Chuck Schumer, Nancy Pelosi denounce the mob violence we see in our streets? Me neither."

Cotton criticized Congressional Democrats for instead focusing on trying to make Washington, D.C. into another state for America.

"By some estimates, D.C. statehood is less popular even than defunding the police. So why are the Democrats pushing for it? The answer is simple. Power. The Democrats want to make Washington a state because they want two new Democratic senators in perpetuity," Cotton continued. "The Democrats are angry at the American people for refusing to give them total control of the government for going on a decade now, so they want to give the swamp as many senators as your state has."

Rioters attempted to plan an event to pull down the Abraham Lincoln statue at the Emancipation Memorial in the nation's capital, but were unsuccessful as police were ready to stop them since the group announced their intentions two days earlier.

In Wisconsin, rioters tore down the statue of Hans Christian Heg, who was killed fighting the Confederacy during the American Civil War and who was a staunch abolitionist.



