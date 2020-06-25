House Democrats Block GOP Resolution That Calls for Justice for George Floyd, Opposes Police Defunding

House Democrats voted on Thursday to block a resolution by Rep. Greg Steube (R-FL) that expressed support for law enforcement in the country, called for justice to be delivered in the death of George Floyd, supported Americans' right to peacefully assemble in protest, and condemned rioting and looting.

Democrats blocked the resolution by advancing the Previous Question.

The resolution also condemned the criminal actions being taking inside the Capitol Hill Occupied Protest, formerly known as the Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone, in Seattle after police were ordered to abandon their East Precinct:

"Calling for justice for George Floyd and others, and condemning violence and rioting. Whereas the killing of George Floyd on May 25, 2020, at the hands of law enforcement was a horrific act that violated the public trust and was inconsistent with the values and conduct expected of law enforcement officers; Whereas the law enforcement officers involved in the killing of George Floyd have been terminated from their positions and charged with crimes relating to their conduct and contribution to the death of George Floyd; Whereas in the wake of the tragic death of George Floyd, peaceful protests began across the United States focused on justice for African-American victims of police misconduct; Whereas these peaceful protests are protected by the Constitution of the United States through an individual’s First Amendment rights of freedom of speech, of peaceful assembly, and to petition the Government concerning grievances; Whereas what began as peaceful demonstrations have been exploited by violent extremists who have carried out acts of violence, looting, destruction of business and personal property, and additional loss of life, including the deliberate targeting of law enforcement officers." .... "Whereas protestors commandeered the Seattle Police Department’s East Precinct after a seven-day standoff with law enforcement officers and National Guard soldiers; Whereas rather than seeking justice for George Floyd, protestors have prohibited law enforcement officers from entering the CHAZ and/or CHOP zone and have demanded anarchistic and socialist reforms, such as the abolishment of the Seattle Police Whereas when law enforcement officers are prohibited by protestors from entering the CHAZ and/or CHOP zone, they are unable to carry out the oath they took to protect and serve the public."

"There is a big difference between peaceful protest and rioting. There is a big difference between peaceful protests and violence. There is a big difference between peaceful protest and attacking police officers. And there is certainly a big difference between peaceful protest and forming CHAZ or CHOP or any type of autonomous zone," Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) stated on the House floor.

"Our resolution strongly opposes what I think is one of the craziest public policy proposals I have ever seen: this idea that we're going to defund the police," he added.

Not one House Democrat voted in favor of Steube's resolution.