Fox News Pulls In Huge Number of Viewers for Trump's Tulsa Campaign Rally

President Trump's rally in Tulsa on Saturday proved to be a big win for Fox News as they were the most-watched network in all of television for the weekend, beating out all broadcast and cable programs, according to Nielsen Media Research.

Airing all of his rally on Saturday from 8-10 PM, Fox News averaged 7.7 million total viewers and 1.5 million viewers in the with 25-54 age demographic, meaning they had more combined in both total viewers and the age demo than CNN and MSNBC.

During the same timeframe, CNN was in second place averaging 2.2 million total viewers and 562,000 in the 25-54 age demo. MSNBC came in third with 1.9 million viewers and 294,000 in the age demo.

Fox News' coverage of the rally also beat out ABC News’ exclusive interview with former National Security Adviser John Bolton, CBS’ "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours Mystery," and NBC’s "Dateline" and "Saturday Night Live."

News of the rating boom for Fox News gained the attention of Trump on Monday:

WOW! The Trump Rally gives @FoxNews the “LARGEST SATURDAY NIGHT AUDIENCE IN ITS HUSTORY”. Isn’t it amazing that virtually nobody in the Lamestream Media is reporting this rather major feat! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2020

THE SILENT MAJORITY IS STRONGER THAN EVER BEFORE! #MAGA pic.twitter.com/AoIcroQUQd — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 21, 2020

For in-person attendance, the Tulsa Fire Department said attendance for the 19,000 seat capacity BOK Center was around 6,200 people. The Trump campaign maintains around 12,000 had gone through the metal detectors at the rally, according to The Hill.