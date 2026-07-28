Georgia Cop Arrested for Stalking Boyfriend With Mass Surveillance Cameras
Georgia Cop Arrested for Stalking Boyfriend With Mass Surveillance Cameras
US Diplomats Storm Out of UN Meeting After France's Disgusting Attack on Trump Administration
US Diplomats Storm Out of UN Meeting After France's Disgusting Attack on Trump...
You Won't Believe Why This City's Officials Are Digging Through People's Trash
You Won't Believe Why This City's Officials Are Digging Through People's Trash
These Senators Are Revolting Against Thune’s Summer Recess Plan
These Senators Are Revolting Against Thune’s Summer Recess Plan
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
WWE Star Turned Mayor Sounds the Alarm on Flock Safety Camera Surveillance
Anti-Catholic Vandal Strikes Catholic Holy Site of Medjugorje
Anti-Catholic Vandal Strikes Catholic Holy Site of Medjugorje
Democrats Keep Trying to Take Credit for the Working Families Tax Cuts
Democrats Keep Trying to Take Credit for the Working Families Tax Cuts
VIP
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
The Democrats' Gerrymander Gambit
From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers
From Bad to Worse: Milwaukee Public Schools Hire Displaced Chicago Teachers
'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her Missing Mother
'Make the Right Choice': Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Information About Her...
Anthony Fauci: Dr. Wrong
Anthony Fauci: Dr. Wrong
The Secretary Trying to Close the Department of Education Did Something It Never Did
The Secretary Trying to Close the Department of Education Did Something It Never...
Meet the Fauci Enablers Asking for a Promotion
Meet the Fauci Enablers Asking for a Promotion
Here's What We Know About Trump's Meetings With Netanyahu and Zelenskyy
Here's What We Know About Trump's Meetings With Netanyahu and Zelenskyy
Tipsheet

Joint Base Charleston to Become Joint Base Lindsey Graham in Honor of the Late Senator

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | July 28, 2026 12:30 PM
Joint Base Charleston to Become Joint Base Lindsey Graham in Honor of the Late Senator
Kenny Holston/The New York Times via AP, Pool

Joint Base Charleston will be renamed by the Pentagon in honor of the late U.S. Senator and Air Force veteran Lindsey Graham, The Post and Courier reported. 

Advertisement

Joint Base Charleston (JBC) opened in 2010, thanks in large part to Graham's advocacy and efforts to combine several North Charleston-based military installations as part of a Defense Department facilities reorganization. The base is critical to the country's national security, currently managing $9.5 billion in assets across nearly 24,000 acres, supporting over 90,000 personnel and 65 federal agencies. 

Graham played a huge role in enhancing the base, securing hundreds of millions of federal funds for its missions, and also assisted in the recruitment of a new Boeing plant to construct its 787 Dreamliner. In May, he secured an additional $212 million to improve infrastructure and build new medical and dental facilities in JBC. “It is imperative this base has the necessary tools to protect South Carolina’s coastline and prevent deadly drugs, such as fentanyl, from reaching our shores,” Graham said at the time.

Secretary of the Air Force Troy Meink wrote a letter on July 27 commanding staff to collaborate with Air Mobility Command and Joint Base Charleston leadership to take “all necessary and appropriate actions” to begin changing the name of the crucial East Coast air base to Joint Base Lindsey Graham.

Recommended

US Diplomats Storm Out of UN Meeting After France's Disgusting Attack on Trump Administration Jeff Charles
Advertisement

Related:

LINDSEY GRAHAM MILITARY NATIONAL SECURITY SOUTH CAROLINA VETERANS

In the letter, he wrote about the Senator's service: 

Senator Graham’s lifelong devotion to the military was shaped by his own military service and his public service in both the United States Senate and the United States House of Representatives. His steadfast advocacy was instrumental in modernizing our military infrastructure and enhancing aviation security, ensuring that Joint Base Charleston remains as one of America’s premier military installations.

After attending law school, Graham served 33 years in the Air Force, including six years on active duty. He spent four of those years in the Air Force’s felony case division as the lead prosecutor out of Germany’s Rhein-Main Air Base. Following that, he served in the South Carolina Air National Guard. There, he served a similar role at Columbia-based McEntire Air National Guard Base during the first Gulf War. Graham also served two deployments in the Middle East while serving as a Senator. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

US Diplomats Storm Out of UN Meeting After France's Disgusting Attack on Trump Administration Jeff Charles
You Won't Believe Why This City's Officials Are Digging Through People's Trash Jeff Charles
These Senators Are Revolting Against Thune’s Summer Recess Plan Jeff Charles
This Whistleblower's Report on Missing Migrant Kids Should End Xavier Becerra's Political Career Amy Curtis
The Secretary Trying to Close the Department of Education Did Something It Never Did Ryan Walters
Republicans Will Jump for Joy If This Kamala Harris Rumor Is True Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

US Diplomats Storm Out of UN Meeting After France's Disgusting Attack on Trump Administration Jeff Charles
Advertisement