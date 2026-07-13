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Tipsheet

Sen. Lindsey Graham May Have Been Known For His Hawkishness. But He Holds Another Distinction As Well.

Dmitri Bolt
Dmitri Bolt | July 13, 2026 10:30 AM
Sen. Lindsey Graham May Have Been Known For His Hawkishness. But He Holds Another Distinction As Well.
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Sen. Lindsey Graham passed away late Saturday night, having spent more than three decades in Congress, building a reputation as one of Washington's most hawkish voices on foreign policy, consistently advocating for American leadership and democracy abroad. But another part of his record deserves far more attention. 

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Despite serving 31 years in Congress, Graham has remained one of its least wealthy members, a rarity in an institution frequently criticized over insider trading and the recurring pattern of both Democrats and Republicans leaving office far wealthier than when they entered.

Lindsey Graham was born in Central, South Carolina, and raised in a working-class household that owned a restaurant, pool hall, and liquor store. After losing both parents at a young age, he helped support his family while pursuing his education, ultimately earning his J.D. from the University of South Carolina in 1981. He entered military service soon after, serving as a judge advocate in the U.S. Air Force from 1982 to 1988, and continued his career in the Air National Guard and Air Force Reserve, before retiring as a colonel in 2015 with more than three decades of service. 

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CONGRESS FOREIGN POLICY LINDSEY GRAHAM MILITARY SENATE SOUTH CAROLINA

Graham entered federal politics in 1994, winning an election to the U.S. House of Representatives. His first reported federal net worth, disclosed in 2008, was approximately $800,000, derived largely from congressional salary, modest investments, and real estate holdings. At the time of his death from sudden cardiac arrest on Saturday, his net worth was estimated between $1.5 million and $2 million.

While liberals, and even many conservatives, often criticized Sen. Lindsey Graham's hawkish approach to foreign policy, he never sought to profit from the wars he supported. He did not build his wealth through defense-industry investments or use public office as a vehicle for personal enrichment. When Graham advocated for military intervention, it reflected a deeply held belief in American exceptionalism and the conviction that the United States should use its power to defend its allies, advance freedom, and promote American interests abroad. 

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Whatever one’s view of his foreign policy, or of his legacy more broadly, Graham stood honorably for what he believed in and faithfully represented the people of South Carolina. In an era when public office is too often treated as a pathway to private wealth, his choice not to enrich himself is a rare and commendable one. 

That is a legacy worth remembering.

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