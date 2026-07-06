The View's Sunny Hostin Claims American Flags Make Her Feel 'Unsafe'

Unsurprisingly, The View returned from the holiday weekend for another day of talking about how much they hate America. Today, Sunny Hostin decided to talk about the American Flag and how it's been "co-opted" by white supremacists.

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"There are times when I walk into a community, and I see American flags all over the community, and I suddenly feel unsafe because there is a section of this country that has co-opted the American flag. They equate being an American, or an American flag, with white supremacy," she said.

Sunny Hostin has a severe case of AMERICA DERANGEMENT SYNDROME since she feels 'unsafe' when she's around American flags.



"When I walk into a community and I see American flags all over the community, I suddenly feel UNSAFE because there is a section of this country that has… pic.twitter.com/A5a2wMyBXk — DeVory Darkins (@devorydarkins) July 6, 2026

This isn't the first time Hostin has expressed a sentiment like this, which she mentions in the clip. Back in 2021, she stated that she "felt threatened" by the American flag being paired with pro-Trump flags and said it had taken on a new meaning.

"The flag belongs to all of us," Hostin said in the show today. The American flag should represent and belong to all of us; however, it is constantly diminished and ridiculed by the radical left, which she supports. Firstly, one of the left's favorite hobbies is creating a flag for the latest and greatest "social injustices," and they will literally devalue American principles by flying their flag higher.

Take a look at this transgender/gay/Palestinian pride flag. What a remarkably ironic creation!

Seattle (June 28) — A person waves a trans pride/Palestine flag at the Pride march. Many queer and trans groups have taken on Palestinian nationalism as a core demand. https://t.co/zOxVWe8Qwm — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) June 29, 2026

Besides making new flags, Sunny Hostin led the support and cheers for athletes who refused to stand for the national anthem, kneeling in front of the flag, and disrespecting all those who sacrificed and died for their freedom to do so.

The left has hated the flag for years. Just last month, a recent poll revealed that only 27 to 28 percent of Democrats would display the American flag for the Fourth of July, with 24 percent saying they had no plans to celebrate Independence Day.

The American flag, meant to be a unifying symbol for all, has naturally become an indicator of a slightly right political lean, thanks to progressives' demonstrated hatred of it. No, Sunny, you are not a victim, and the American flag has not become an indicator of "white supremacy." Like it always has, the flag symbolizes life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness, and a rejection of the woke nonsense that you idolize. Do not pretend like the flag that you constantly dishonor has been stolen from you, and stop villainizing all those who still respect and take pride in it. You gave up on its meaning years ago; do not try to reclaim it now.

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