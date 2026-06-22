Some Cities are Seeing Rent Prices Fall, Thanks in Part to Trump's Deportation Efforts

A recent White House press release revealed that the reversal of immigration surges from President Biden to President Trump is causing a decrease in rent prices across major U.S. metropolitan cities.

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Net international migration collapsed more than 50% nationally in 2025 — the sharpest drop on record — easing the crushing pressure on housing created by Biden’s open borders disaster. With far fewer new arrivals competing for housing, vacancy rates have risen and landlords are now forced to compete on price.

President Trump Drives Down Rents by Ending Open Borders Disaster



FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE



President Donald J. Trump’s decisive enforcement of America’s immigration laws is producing real results for hardworking families including the nation’s 46 million renters . Rents are… pic.twitter.com/wTfNEOApxD — White House Press Pool Reports (@WHPressPool) June 22, 2026

Under President Biden, some cities saw rents increase by more than 50 percent, and energy costs rose 25 to 30 percent, spiking utility bills and living costs. Additionally, the Biden administration allowed millions of illegal aliens into the country over the course of its four-year term, with many of those individuals flooding cities and contributing to the surge in rent prices.

Now, nearly a year and a half into Trump's second term, rent prices are starting to fall across American cities in tandem with deportation efforts. According to the June 2026 rent report, the decline was concentrated within the Sun Belt market. "Rent trends vary significantly by region, with annual declines currently concentrated primarily in the South and Mountain West regions. Meanwhile, many markets in the Northeast, Midwest, and parts of the West Coast continue to see prices trend up," the report stated.

Coinciding with the drop in net migration under President Trump is the Census Bureau's report of a "historic decline," cited in the release as down 54.7 percent.

Trump was elected by the overwhelming majority for his promise to enact mass deportations and restore safety and borders to our nation. He has succeeded in that goal and, in doing so, is providing economic relief to Americans by making rent more affordable across our cities.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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