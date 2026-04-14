Trump's Immigration Crackdown Delivers a Historic Drop in Both Legal and Illegal Immigration

According to an analysis by the Cato Institute, President Trump’s immigration crackdown has not only significantly reduced illegal immigration to the United States but also led to a substantial decline in legal immigration. In raw numbers, the analysis finds that the Trump administration reduced legal immigration by more than it reduced illegal immigration.

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CATO analysis on the early phase of Trump's immigration crackdown:



Refugees down 90%, permanent immigrants down 50% or more, H-1B -25% (-80% for new applicants), students down 40%. Trump not only has a net outflow of illegals but an increasingly narrow entry for legal migrants. pic.twitter.com/EMNcvi6ALo — Prowler (@derzum_) April 14, 2026

Illegal immigration was swiftly addressed by the federal government once President Trump took office, as it was one of the central priorities and a key pillar of the president’s campaign. According to the Cato Institute, illegal immigration fell by over 80 percent, as the Department of Homeland Security reported a steady decline in border encounters and quickly shifted its attention to a nationwide deportation campaign.

However, the Trump administration has been just as effective, if not more so, when it comes to reducing legal immigration.

Legal entries by asylum seekers fell 99.9 percent, from nearly 40,000 per month in December 2024 to just 26 in February 2025. Refugee admissions are down 90 percent overall, from 12,518 in December 2024 to 1,341 in March 2026. Immigrant visa issuances fell by 50 percent, driven mainly by bans on immigrant visas for nationals from an additional 92 countries as determined by the Trump administration, along with the suspension of the Diversity Visa Lottery. H-1B visas are also down by around 25 percent from 2024 to 2025.

In total, the Trump administration has seen a larger reduction in legal immigration than in illegal immigration. The analysis pointed to monthly legal immigration decreases of about 132,000, compared with roughly 50,000 monthly reductions in illegal immigration.

That puts legal immigration cuts at about 2.5 times those of illegal immigration, with nearly 72 percent of the overall decline in immigration coming from legal channels.

This comes as White House Deputy Chief of Staff Stephen Miller continues to emphasize the Trump administration’s commitment to protecting Americans from illegal immigration, revealing just days ago that DHS is continuing construction of the border wall. He also blasted House Republicans for advancing a bill that would provide amnesty to thousands of undocumented immigrants.

🔥 HELL YES! Stephen Miller just revealed DHS is building ONE MILE of new border wall EVERY DAY



Keep building!



SEAL IT UP! pic.twitter.com/yzRURugJ0N — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) April 13, 2026

🚨 WOW! In response to the DIGNIDAD amnesty Act pushed by some Republicans, Trump White House official Stephen Miller pushed back HARD



"You KNOW this administration opposes amnesty! President Trump has always been clear in his opposition to amnesty."



"This old WASHINGTON… pic.twitter.com/ZenqvuZO6o — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) April 13, 2026

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump, illegal immigration into our great country has virtually stopped. Despite the radical left's lies, new legislation wasn't needed to secure our border, just a new president.

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