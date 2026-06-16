Gay Adoptive Fathers Found Guilty of Sexually Abusing, Murdering 13-Month-Old Baby Boy

A U.K. court found two men guilty of murdering and sexually abusing a 13-month-old baby. Both men were partners in a gay relationship and jointly adopted Preston Davey in April 2023, before the baby passed away later that year in July. Breitbart and various other outlets reported that 37-year-old high-school teacher Jamie Varley was convicted of murder, two counts of assault by penetration, five counts of cruelty to a child, one count of grievous bodily harm, sexual assault of a child, and over a dozen counts relating to indecent photographs and videos. His partner, John McGowan-Fazakerley, a 32-year-old salesman, was convicted of allowing the death of a child, a count of child cruelty, and one count of sexual assault of a child. He was not present at the time of the murder but was fully complicit in the abuse taking place.

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UK gay couple found guilty of raping and killing 13-month-old boy they sought to adopthttps://t.co/uhpE8B0xDC — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) June 15, 2026

Baby s*xually abused and murdered by adoptive parents in England.



A former teacher and his boyfriend have been found guilty at trial.

pic.twitter.com/BmTxfgmfHK — Defiant L’s (@DefiantLs) June 16, 2026

Social services had plenty of opportunities to save Baby Preston from his adoptive parents. Over the course of his adoption, Varley and Fazakerley took Preston to the hospital several times for breathing difficulties, fractures, seizures, etc., all while violently abusing the child for months.

Questions have been raised about whether a fear of homophobic accusations or political incorrectness was at play. In a statement to the Daily Mail, Preston's biological grandmother said, "Social services might have been hesitant to take action when they saw Preston because they may have been accused of being homophobic. They didn't see through [Varley and Fazakerley] and see what was going on."

Varley had claimed at the time of Preston's death that he had drowned in a bathtub, though doctors found that his airways were deliberately blocked, which prosecutors proved in court. Baby Preston died after suffering from cardiac arrest just an hour after being taken to the hospital by the defendants. Forty traumatic injuries were revealed in a post-mortem that occurred due to forced oral and anal penetration. Police also found evidence that the baby suffered severe psychological abuse at the hands of the people entrusted to care for him.

Aside from the physical and psychological abuse, police recovered indecent photos and videos that Varley took and sent on Snapchat. His texts include messages to his friends where he called the baby 'annoying.'

Preston was initially placed into foster care before being adopted at just a few months old, because his biological mother was herself a convicted murderer who was sentenced to life for a grisly attack and murder of an elderly woman. His mother was present for the trial and was horrified to hear the details of her son's suffering.

Prosecutors and detectives involved in the case expressed their sheer horror at the details, with Karen Tonge, of the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS), saying, "This has been one of the most shocking and horrific cases I have dealt with in my career." All the social workers who missed or ignored the evil that occurred while Preston was under the watch of murderers should also face trial or be forced to resign.

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