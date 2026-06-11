Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female

In 2025, 15-year-old Kallie Keeler unknowingly competed against a male in a high school wrestling match in Pierce County, WA, and was allegedly sexually assaulted while on the mat. The disturbing video shows Keeler being pinned down by the man, when the man puts his arm between her legs and begins to assault her. Keeler was not aware that her opponent was a male, identifying as a female to be able to compete in the women's tournament, but says her mother and she had planned to report the assault before knowing her opponent's gender.

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Keeler and her Mother filed a lawsuit with Alliance Defending Freedom, suing state officials for failing to disclose that Keeler would be wrestling a man. Reportedly, the district also violated the 48-hour reporting protocol by waiting to report the sexual assault incident for 53 days, only after the case began receiving media attention.

This is a sexual assault—unknowingly captured by a mom filming her daughter’s wrestling match.



Kallie didn’t know her opponent was male. But she knew something was very wrong.



Today @ADFLegal helped Kallie sue the WA officials who placed gender ideology above her safety. 🧵⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Oaywn4rGIk — Kristen Waggoner (@KristenWaggoner) June 11, 2026

BREAKING: @ADFLegal has just filed suit on behalf of Kallie Keeler, the female wrestler who says she was sexually assaulted by a trans opponent. The opening line says it all: "Lies hurt people – in this case girls." Kallie, her mom, and their attorney will join unDivided at noon. pic.twitter.com/UPWjdj975u — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) June 10, 2026

He shoved his fingers through her spandex, digitally penetrating her.



The victim shouted to her mom that his fingers were inside her "c**chie."



This is so disturbing. She's a 15-year-old girl & this young man assaulted her in public in a wrestling match. https://t.co/cAiqtRwUpF pic.twitter.com/9ofY1TJnpZ — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) June 11, 2026

Only after the match was Keeler informed that her opponent was male, because Washington State Law does not require teams to disclose when the opponent is transgender, because that would fall under "gender-identity discrimination."

Keeler was told, after reporting the incident, that the policy would remain the same and she could be unknowingly matched with a male again.

Washington state law is subjecting female athletes to sexual assault in order to protect delusion. Women's rights are under attack in states like Washington, where kids can change their "gender identity" without parental consent, and female athletes will be forced to compete with men and be groped and assaulted by them. All school officials, coaches, and lawmakers involved in permitting this abuse should resign and face charges. Girls should have the right to compete without fear of being violated by a man.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.

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