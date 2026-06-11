Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund'
Stop Destroying Civilization!
Stop Destroying Civilization!
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
FBI Arrests First Suspect on 'Most Wanted Fraudsters' List
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los Angeles' Homeless Programs
The White House Fraud Task Force Just Pulled Tens of Millions From Los...
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant Children
Secretary Markwayne Mullin Vows to 'Move Heaven and Hell' to Find Lost Migrant...
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
The Secretary of War Has a Warning for Iran's Remaining Leadership
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
President Trump Reveals How He Helped Secure Steve Hilton's Primary Victory in CA
VIP
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
This European World Cup Fan Discovers the Wonders of America's Southern Hospitality
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump Wants It 'ASAP.'
The Next Big Funding Bill Is About to Hit Congress. Here's Why Trump...
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
'No Hazard Exists' At Pentagon Following Lockdown
Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension
Foreign Surveillance Vote Fails in House Despite Trump's Push for Extension
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Dawn or Twilight? America at 250
Tipsheet

Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 11, 2026 11:15 AM
Female Wrestler Sexually Assaulted on the Mat by a Man Competing As a Female
Screenshot via X/@KristenWaggoner

In 2025, 15-year-old Kallie Keeler unknowingly competed against a male in a high school wrestling match in Pierce County, WA, and was allegedly sexually assaulted while on the mat. The disturbing video shows Keeler being pinned down by the man, when the man puts his arm between her legs and begins to assault her. Keeler was not aware that her opponent was a male, identifying as a female to be able to compete in the women's tournament, but says her mother and she had planned to report the assault before knowing her opponent's gender.

Advertisement

Keeler and her Mother filed a lawsuit with Alliance Defending Freedom, suing state officials for failing to disclose that Keeler would be wrestling a man. Reportedly, the district also violated the 48-hour reporting protocol by waiting to report the sexual assault incident for 53 days, only after the case began receiving media attention.

Only after the match was Keeler informed that her opponent was male, because Washington State Law does not require teams to disclose when the opponent is transgender, because that would fall under "gender-identity discrimination." 

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement

Related:

PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON WOMEN'S SPORTS

Keeler was told, after reporting the incident, that the policy would remain the same and she could be unknowingly matched with a male again.

Washington state law is subjecting female athletes to sexual assault in order to protect delusion. Women's rights are under attack in states like Washington, where kids can change their "gender identity" without parental consent, and female athletes will be forced to compete with men and be groped and assaulted by them. All school officials, coaches, and lawmakers involved in permitting this abuse should resign and face charges. Girls should have the right to compete without fear of being violated by a man.

Editor's Note: President Trump is leading America into the "Golden Age" as Democrats try desperately to stop it.  

Help us continue to report on President Trump's successes. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Trump Reveals Why He's Canceling Iran Strikes Cameron Arcand
Stop Destroying Civilization! Victor Davis Hanson
Sen. John Kennedy Just Delivered a Brutal Two-Minute Roast of Graham Platner Dmitri Bolt
A Reporter Accused the US of Potential War Crimes in Iran. Here's What the Secretary of War Had to Say. Dmitri Bolt
Federal Judge Shuts Down Lawsuit Against Trump's 'Anti-Weaponization Fund' Jeff Charles

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Don’t Panic About Trump’s Iran Strategy Just Yet Kurt Schlichter
Advertisement