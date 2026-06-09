Seattle Schools Are Hiding Children's 'Gender Identity' Changes From Parents, and It's Legal

In the Seattle suburbs, kids are allowed to change their "gender identity" without the knowledge or consent of a parent. Mercer Island School District reportedly sent forms to each student asking them to report any changes to their "gender identity." The form also states that Washington law does not require a parental signature if the student requests a change.

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Exclusive: The Mercer Island School District, located in the Seattle suburbs, is handing out name change requests for students to change their names/genders without notifying their parents.



The fine print reads: "Per Washington State law, if a student requests change(s) listed… pic.twitter.com/35haXTVtpP — Katie Daviscourt 📸 (@KatieDaviscourt) June 9, 2026

Washington State



Mercer Island School District



Student Name and Gender Change(s)



June 8, 2026



"Per Washington State law, if a student requests change(s) listed on this form, the parent/guardian signature is NOT required."@AAGDhillon



Post by Katie Daviscourt: https://t.co/9MAIcjLQDw pic.twitter.com/pzxOEYRcOc — S.A. Dupres (@Susan_Dupres) June 9, 2026

Yes, under Washington State Law, Seattle public school students of any age are permitted to change their pronouns, name, or "gender identity" in their school's records without parental consent, and teachers are advised against disclosing the change to parents for fear of putting the student in danger.

But, that's not all...

Students aged 13 and over can legally seek confidential "gender-affirming care" and reproductive health services.

The Seattle Public Schools website outlines several other "rights of transgender students," including using the restrooms and locker rooms that align with their "gender identity," and rooming with students of that gender for overnight field trips. Teachers are prohibited from forming gender-based groups, including in PE classes and fitness tests.

Seattle schools are actively preventing parents from having knowledge of their child's mental health state, all while indoctrinating children into false ideologies that will cause irrevocable damage. Democrats are telling Americans that fighting these policies is a waste of time.

Just last week, a Senate hearing focused on "gender affirming care" for minors. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said: "Gender-affirming care for youth should be between a doctor, a patient, and their parents, not politicians and the federal government."

Bernie Sanders thinks protecting children from the 4.5 billion dollar Transgender Medical Industry is a waste of time.



The young victims of this barbarism deserve better. pic.twitter.com/8kUplUVtpy — American Principles Project (@approject) June 3, 2026

These radical policies are real and affect thousands of families every day. While the mainstream media tells Americans that the issue is fringe and irrelevant, school districts are actively pushing families out of their children's lives and decisions — and it's totally legal. Americans must continue fighting this evil.

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