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Tipsheet

Seattle Schools Are Hiding Children's 'Gender Identity' Changes From Parents, and It's Legal

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 09, 2026 1:45 PM
Seattle Schools Are Hiding Children's 'Gender Identity' Changes From Parents, and It's Legal
AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson

In the Seattle suburbs, kids are allowed to change their "gender identity" without the knowledge or consent of a parent. Mercer Island School District reportedly sent forms to each student asking them to report any changes to their "gender identity." The form also states that Washington law does not require a parental signature if the student requests a change.

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Yes, under Washington State Law, Seattle public school students of any age are permitted to change their pronouns, name, or "gender identity" in their school's records without parental consent, and teachers are advised against disclosing the change to parents for fear of putting the student in danger. 

But, that's not all...

Students aged 13 and over can legally seek confidential "gender-affirming care" and reproductive health services. 

The Seattle Public Schools website outlines several other "rights of transgender students," including using the restrooms and locker rooms that align with their "gender identity," and rooming with students of that gender for overnight field trips. Teachers are prohibited from forming gender-based groups, including in PE classes and fitness tests. 

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Related:

EDUCATION PARENTAL RIGHTS TRANSGENDER WASHINGTON

Seattle schools are actively preventing parents from having knowledge of their child's mental health state, all while indoctrinating children into false ideologies that will cause irrevocable damage. Democrats are telling Americans that fighting these policies is a waste of time. 

Just last week, a Senate hearing focused on "gender affirming care" for minors. Senator Bernie Sanders (I-VT) said: "Gender-affirming care for youth should be between a doctor, a patient, and their parents, not politicians and the federal government."

These radical policies are real and affect thousands of families every day. While the mainstream media tells Americans that the issue is fringe and irrelevant, school districts are actively pushing families out of their children's lives and decisions — and it's totally legal. Americans must continue fighting this evil. 

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Townhall, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical Left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

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Alaska's Democratic 'Decoy' Senate Candidate's Son's Suspicious Ties Just Got Exposed Jeff Charles
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