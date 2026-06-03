Detransitioner Chloe Cole Testifies on Devastating Effects of Transition

Chloe Cole testified in front of the Senate HELP Committee today, in a hearing titled "Protecting Our Children: Exposing the Dangers of Irreversible Gender Transition Procedures on Minors." Chloe and her family fell victim to the lies of the transgender movement for years before she de-transitioned. Today, she told the Senate about the permanent harm that "gender-affirming care" has caused her. She disclosed the lie that all parents are told when their child is exhibiting normal interests in hobbies of the opposite sex: "Transition your daughter, or bury her."

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EVIDENCE OF HARM



Here's @ChloeCole's full testimony to @GOPHELP, explaining how "gender-affirming care" harmed her irreversibly. Thank you, Chloe, for your courage and clarity. Your testimony here is heroic. pic.twitter.com/dHQssfWwwv — Tyler O'Neil (@Tyler2ONeil) June 3, 2026





"We need to act now so that the generation coming after mine will never have to know..."



❤️ Thank you @ChloeCole for fighting for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/KvTUF5hpU9 — Do No Harm (@donoharm) June 3, 2026





🔥🔥🔥 @ChloeCole



"How could they take away part of my womanhood before I was old enough to call myself one?"



This is from Chloe's testimony before the Senate Committee on Health Education Labor and Pensions . pic.twitter.com/tc1xVUJIxp — Do No Harm (@donoharm) June 3, 2026

Cole's testimony advocated for a ban on puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and gender-transition surgeries for minors. "There is no such thing as a child being born in the wrong body," Cole said.

"Congress needs to ban these procedures on minors, protect parents who refuse them, investigate medical institutions that promoted them, and make sure that children who have already been harmed are cared for. The American people have shown that they do not want this lie imposed on their children. Any member of Congress who defends this should have to look parents in the eye and explain why their child's body is a commodity that they can sell to the gender industry."

Chloe Cole began transitioning at age 13 with puberty blockers and testosterone injections, before undergoing a double mastectomy at age 15. Just a year later, Cole experienced deep regret and began to detransition before becoming a public advocate, regularly speaking about her experience on college campuses through conservative organizations like YAF and TPUSA. She has openly voiced, including in today's testimony, her struggles and fears of being infertile due to her surgeries. "How could they take away my womanhood, before I was old enough to call myself one?" Cole asked.

The hearing heavily focused on the Chloe Cole Act, which would ban the aforementioned procedures, but has not yet been passed by Congress. Cole cited the harassment she and others like her have faced from the trans community, including death threats and stalking, exposing the Left's desire to keep the truth hidden. The Left continues to protect and perpetuate the lies that transgender ideology spreads, causing irrevocable harm to the individuals and families who believed them. Congress must be honest about the lies and dangers of "gender-affirming care" and pass the Chloe Cole Act immediately.

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