'Fascist Collaborator': Bravo Host Goes Off the Rails Over Scott Pelley's Firing From CBS

The Left is continuing to meltdown over the dramatic firing of longtime CBS News anchor and 60 Minutes Veteran Correspondent Scott Pelley. Jennifer Welch, Bravo personality and co-host of the podcast I've Had It, got on the microphone yesterday to lament Scott Pelley's firing, calling Bari Weiss and fellow CBS employees fascists.

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"Nick Bilton, you chose to go work for these fascists. And now, you, are a fascist collaborator," Welch said.

Jennifer Welch: “Boycott every fucking thing on CBS News. From the morning all the way through to the evening. These are the same people that fired Stephen Colbert because Trump got his feelings hurt by a comedian. These people are the biggest bunch of pussies that masquerade… pic.twitter.com/kOBv5nRGpd — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) June 3, 2026

Welch clearly has an obsession with Bari Weiss, who is the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Just last week she called Weiss a prostitute who was bought out to propagandize. She wants to paint Weiss as a MAGA right-winger, despite Weiss being openly centrist with a socially left lean.

Jennifer Welch: “Bari Weiss is a prostitute. The Ellison family purchased her and said we want you to propagandize all day every day. The big interview she scored was with Erika Kirk who clearly needs to be in a mental institution. Boycott CBS. Boycott Bari Weiss” pic.twitter.com/nX0Hn7nBY1 — Marco Foster (@MarcoFoster_) May 28, 2026

Of course she had to throw in a shot at the widowed Erika Kirk as well, because, why not?

In her rant about Bari Weiss and CBS fascists, Welch rips into Nick Bilton's letter terminating Pelley.

"Do not fall for this jetstream-of-bulls**t letter by Nick Bilton, sanctimoniously lecturing Americans about journalism, when he goes to work for CBS, the network that is committing suicide everyday."

Welch says she stands with Scott Pelley, and is telling viewers to "boycott every f*****g thing on CBS news, from the morning to night," calling CBS a bunch of oligarchs.

Pelley was reportedly terminated after a heated meeting with Executive Producer Bilton and Bari Weiss. The meeting focused on last week's termination of Sharyn Alfonsi over intense editorial disputes.

This is only the beginning of the end for the Left's monopoly on the media, and the Left can't handle it.

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