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'Fascist Collaborator': Bravo Host Goes Off the Rails Over Scott Pelley's Firing From CBS

Julia Cassidy
Julia Cassidy | June 03, 2026 3:30 PM
'Fascist Collaborator': Bravo Host Goes Off the Rails Over Scott Pelley's Firing From CBS
Michele Crowe/CBS via AP

The Left is continuing to meltdown over the dramatic firing of longtime CBS News anchor and 60 Minutes Veteran Correspondent Scott Pelley. Jennifer Welch, Bravo personality and co-host of the podcast I've Had It, got on the microphone yesterday to lament Scott Pelley's firing, calling Bari Weiss and fellow CBS employees fascists. 

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"Nick Bilton, you chose to go work for these fascists. And now, you, are a fascist collaborator," Welch said. 

Welch clearly has an obsession with Bari Weiss, who is the editor-in-chief of CBS News. Just last week she called Weiss a prostitute who was bought out to propagandize. She wants to paint Weiss as a MAGA right-winger, despite Weiss being openly centrist with a socially left lean. 

Of course she had to throw in a shot at the widowed Erika Kirk as well, because, why not? 

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In her rant about Bari Weiss and CBS fascists, Welch rips into Nick Bilton's letter terminating Pelley. 

"Do not fall for this jetstream-of-bulls**t letter by Nick Bilton, sanctimoniously lecturing Americans about journalism, when he goes to work for CBS, the network that is committing suicide everyday." 

Welch says she stands with Scott Pelley, and is telling viewers to "boycott every f*****g thing on CBS news, from the morning to night," calling CBS a bunch of oligarchs. 

Pelley was reportedly terminated after a heated meeting with Executive Producer Bilton and Bari Weiss. The meeting focused on last week's termination of Sharyn Alfonsi over intense editorial disputes. 

This is only the beginning of the end for the Left's monopoly on the media, and the Left can't handle it. 

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