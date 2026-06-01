This Wacky Congresswoman Just Demanded an 'Underground Railroad for Abortion'

All roads lead back to the Jim Crow South Era, according to Democrats. Today, Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) went on Kamau Bell's new podcast "Who's With Me" to demand the expansion of the Supreme Court and "create underground railroads for abortion." Simon declared that the Supreme Court, which she called the "Trump Court," is bringing us back to a Jim Crow South, stripping women of access to abortion.

Advertisement

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D-CA) says leftists need to "create underground railroads" for abortion in states that have outlawed baby sacrifice.



"The Supreme Court, it's not the Roberts court. It's the Trump court. Okay? And the Trump court is hellbent on bringing us back to a Jim Crow… pic.twitter.com/kjjUpudLdT — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) June 1, 2026

While encouraging her supporters to continue rallying for abortion and court packing, Simon said, "Hopefully, you and I will be here, on earth, when we get this republic right."

"It's not enough to reform the court, to just say the Trump court is horrible, Democrats are out of touch, and Republicans are Klansmen. There's over 20 states right now where women can't access the right to abortion. We have to create underground railroads [for abortion]."

Lateefah Simon is a shameless defender of killing innocent human beings in the womb. This past July, Simon claimed that defunding Planned Parenthood would kill black women, despite black infants representing the largest demographic group of aborted babies in the United States, ranking at 40-42 percent of all abortions. Simon claims to defend minority rights and fear mongers over a new "Jim Crow South", but is perfectly content with the estimated 16-20 million black babies who have been aborted since 1973.

Rep. Lateefah Simon (D) claims that defunding Planned Parenthood is racist and will kiII more black women



Planned Parenthood is actually the biggest kiIIer of black people. They kiII hundreds of thousands of black babies.



Defunding it will save many lives. pic.twitter.com/mu0o0lQrhf — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 24, 2025

Just so we are clear, Simon is invoking the same symbol used to free enslaved Black Americans during the Civil War — the Underground Railroad — to advocate for abortions, through which nearly half the babies killed will be Black. She does this while proclaiming that Trump is taking over the courts to bring back the Jim Crow South, advocating for court-packing in response. The Left's hypocrisy speaks for itself.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Townhall's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.