New Poll Projects Tight Oregon Governor's Race

Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested
Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been...
You'll Never Guess What the Anti-Gunners are Trying to Ban Now
You'll Never Guess What the Anti-Gunners are Trying to Ban Now
Gavin Newsom Is Lying About California's 'Balanced' Budget
Gavin Newsom Is Lying About California's 'Balanced' Budget
VIP
After Failing to Pass a Radical Gun Control Bill, a Minnesota Democrat Responded With Violence
After Failing to Pass a Radical Gun Control Bill, a Minnesota Democrat Responded...
Yale Faculty Report Admits Higher Ed Trust Crisis Self-Inflicted
Yale Faculty Report Admits Higher Ed Trust Crisis Self-Inflicted
Driver Rams Pedestrians in Modena, Italy; Eight Injured in Suspected Terror Attack
Driver Rams Pedestrians in Modena, Italy; Eight Injured in Suspected Terror Attack
U.S. Secret Service Seized 14 Skimmers, Stopped $14.5M of Fraud in Houston Area
U.S. Secret Service Seized 14 Skimmers, Stopped $14.5M of Fraud in Houston Area
McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-Dollar Home
McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-...
VIP
USDA SNAP Data Integrity Team Finds About $3B of Fraud Across 20+ States
USDA SNAP Data Integrity Team Finds About $3B of Fraud Across 20+ States
The Virginia Democrat Behind the Illegal Theft of Republican Seats Launches Fundraiser for Legal Defense
The Virginia Democrat Behind the Illegal Theft of Republican Seats Launches Fundraiser for...
THE BOYS: A Love Letter to People Who Hate You
THE BOYS: A Love Letter to People Who Hate You
Maryland Woman Gets 3.5 Years for $3.5 Million COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Maryland Woman Gets 3.5 Years for $3.5 Million COVID Unemployment Fraud Scheme
Anti-Police Remarks From This Arizona Democrat Resurface During National Police Week
Anti-Police Remarks From This Arizona Democrat Resurface During National Police Week
Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant?
Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant?
Tipsheet

New Poll Projects Tight Oregon Governor's Race

Scott McClallen
Scott McClallen | May 16, 2026 8:00 PM
New Poll Projects Tight Oregon Governor's Race
Dave Killen/The Oregonian via AP, Pool

A new poll says that Republicans might have a chance to take the governor’s seat in Oregon. 

A Hoffman Research Group survey of 603 likely voters from May 11-12 gives Chris Dudley 48 percent to current Gov. Tina Kotek's 44 percent, just outside the ± four percent margin of error. 

Advertisement

About 58 percent said that Oregon is on the wrong track. About 53 percent viewed Kotek unfavorably. The poll assumes that Dudley will face off against Kotek in the Nov. 3, 2026 election. 

Oregon's primary is on May 19. Dudley is one of many Republican candidates, including Danielle Bethell, Hope Dalrymple, Ed Diehl, Christine Drazan, and Kyle Duyck. 

Those running on the Democrat ticket include Forest Alexander, James Atkinson, Donnie Beckwith, and David Beem.

Oregon hasn’t elected a Republican governor since 1982.

Recommended

Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant? Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement

Related:

2026 ELECTIONS OREGON POLLING REPUBLICAN PARTY


Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Townhall’s conservative reporting that takes on the radical Left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant? Joseph Chalfant
The Virginia Democrat Behind the Illegal Theft of Republican Seats Launches Fundraiser for Legal Defense Joseph Chalfant
A Silver Lining to Leftist Street Violence Jeff Davidson
McMorrow Pushed Water Affordability While Racking Up $3,000 Unpaid Utility Tab at Million-Dollar Home Scott McClallen
Florida Dem Who Suffered a Meltdown When New Maps Were Passed Has Been Arrested Matt Vespa
Why It’s Time to Disown Tucker and Megyn Kevin McCullough

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement

Trending on Townhall Media

Advertisement

Most Popular

Is This Anti-Trump Republican Now Hiding His Payments to His Democrat Consultant? Joseph Chalfant
Advertisement