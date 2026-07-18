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92-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Heartwarming Story About Post-Retirement Employment

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 18, 2026 12:30 PM
92-Year-Old Man Goes Viral After Heartwarming Story About Post-Retirement Employment
AP Photo/Mike Stewart, File

A 92-year-old North Carolina man went viral over the weekend after NBC News told his story about his post-retirement work at the town’s Chick-fil-A.

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Gilbert Martin of Wilmington, North Carolina worked in the natural gas industry for decades until his retirement. Soon after, he took a job at Sam’s Club for 12 and a half years, as a greeter, but his position was sadly eliminated. Martin says that after two months of not working, he became bored and filled out an application for a Wilmington Chick-fil-A.

Since then, he has become a local celebrity in Wilmington and guests have taken to referring to the 92-year-old as “Mr. Gil.” He has now worked at the local as a dining host for six years, working five days a week. At one point, Martin took sick leave after suffering a bad cold, according to his manager. His absence caused customers to launch inquiries into his well-being.

“I get a lot of people that are coming in, just going to the doctor or just been to the doctor and got bad news,” Martin said “I’m able to be an encourager. The Lord gave me that.”

“I don’t plan to go anywhere else,” Martin added.

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