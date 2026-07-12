Maine Democrats Promise 'Fair' and 'Inclusive' Process to Replace Platner After Cutting Voters Out

Maine Democrats, who are undertaking an effort to unilaterally handpick a U.S. Senate candidate without input from their voters, claim that they will make the process to replace scandal-plagued nominee Graham Platner “fair, transparent, and inclusive.”

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Maine Democrat Party Executive Director on choosing Graham Platner's replacement:



“Our goal going into this was to make this as fair and transparent and inclusive a process as possible."



How can it be inclusive without including Maine voters? pic.twitter.com/um41TDRNtA — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 12, 2026

Platner’s early withdrawal from one of the most high-profile races of the cycle means that Maine Democrat party officials are able to maneuver their way into choosing their favored candidate by July 27. The odd election regulation has been the talk of national politics since Platner soundly secured the Democrat nomination following the party primary weeks ago, signaling that ideas of a replacement has likely been in the works long before Platner officially stepped down.

Despite their insistence of the process being “fair” and “inclusive,” voters will have absolutely no ability to influence their party’s decision for the race’s nominee. The move is a replay of Democrats’ 2024 presidential marionetting that saw then-nominee President Joe Biden step aside after a disastrous campaign season to elevate Vice President Kamala Harris to the top of the ticket by high-level party officials.

Whoever Democrats crown as the new nominee for the U.S. Senate race in Maine will take on long-time moderate Republican Sen. Susan Collins for control of the seat during November’s midterm elections.

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