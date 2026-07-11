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The State Department Just Canceled a Baffling Meeting Between a Mamdani-Aide and Iran

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 11, 2026 12:00 PM
The State Department Just Canceled a Baffling Meeting Between a Mamdani-Aide and Iran
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

Secretary Marco Rubio and the State Department has canceled a planned meeting between representatives of the Islamic Republic of Iran and New York City’s race-communist Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

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Fox News reported on Friday afternoon that Commissioner Ana María Archila, the head of New York City’s Office of International Affairs, was scheduled to meet with Iranian representative Amir-Saeid Iravani on Tuesday, July 7. 


The Mamdani administration has reportedly attempted to set meetings with foreign officials prior to the latest incident, as the State Department had been forced to scrap a planned meeting between Mamdani and Colombia’s socialist leader Gustavo Petro.


Mamdani claims that he was unaware of any such meeting being scheduled, stating "that meeting did not take place, it will not take place and I did not know about it until there was a press inquiry regarding it.” He further refused to provide any insight into whether or not he supported a meeting between his administration and Iranian officials when probed, instead simply reiterating that the “meeting will not be taking place.”

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“We appreciate the mayor understanding the value of diplomacy, and for his decision to cancel this meeting,” the State Department told Fox News. “It is unconscionable that a New York City official would even consider meeting with the Iranian Ambassador to the U.N., a man who consistently works to undermine U.S. interests and whitewash his regime's crimes against the United States, our allies, and Iran's own citizens.”


The narrowly-adverted meeting came into light just hours after the U.S. and Iran reinitiated strikes against one another.

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