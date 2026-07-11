DOJ Opens Investigation Into Texas Police Department Who Threatened Street Preacher With Arrest

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has announced that the Department of Justice will open a civil right investigation into the Fort Worth Police Department after a viral video was uploaded of a street preacher being threatened with arrest should he continue preaching outside of a gay pride event.

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Ft Worth, Texas, police supervisor threatens to ARREST Christian @wfcpreacher if he attempts to preach in public space occupied by a Pride event, which is also free and open to the public.



Preacher: "So if we preach in here, we are going to be arrested for trespassing if we… https://t.co/1X0tgNE8g2 pic.twitter.com/AWLLE3IQl1 — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

Rich Penkoski, a Warriors for Christ preacher, was threatened with arrest or a ticket for proclaiming that “homosexuality is a sin,” as Fort Worth authorities considered that statement and others to be “offensive speech.”

We just received more footage of the police encounter in Ft Worth, TX



Officers told Christian Preacher @wfcpreacher they would ticket him for “offensive speech” for saying “homosexuality is a sin” or calling someone a “faggot”



These officers need to lose their jobs.



MAKE THEM… https://t.co/1X0tgNE8g2 pic.twitter.com/hIsgDf8qWc — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) July 9, 2026

Dhillon, who leads the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, announced on Friday that the DOJ would launch an investigation into the incident.

🚨 IT'S OFFICIAL: Assistant AG Harmeet Dhillon has launched an INVESTIGATION at DOJ Civil Rights after MULTIPLE Fort Worth, Texas officers were spotted threatening to ARREST or cite a Christian preacher, and exposed by @libsoftiktok



PROTECT CHRISTIANS! 🙏🏻



They should be FIRED.… https://t.co/nVMMk750cC pic.twitter.com/p9sMOIQPic — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 10, 2026

Under Dhillon’s leadership, the DOJ has made great strides in protecting Christians around the country. Her office managed to bring forward a case against the progressive journalist Don Lemon for his involvement in the storming of a Protestant church by leftist activists during Operation Metro Storm. Another high-profile incident involved numerous MLB players who faced punishment from the League for proclaiming their faith during a team “Pride Night.”

The Fort Worth Police Department has responded to the mass criticism of their actions by blocking those who speak out.

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