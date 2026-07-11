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DOJ Opens Investigation Into Texas Police Department Who Threatened Street Preacher With Arrest

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 11, 2026 1:00 PM
DOJ Opens Investigation Into Texas Police Department Who Threatened Street Preacher With Arrest
Sarah Silbiger/Pool via AP, File

Assistant Attorney General Harmeet Dhillon has announced that the Department of Justice will open a civil right investigation into the Fort Worth Police Department after a viral video was uploaded of a street preacher being threatened with arrest should he continue preaching outside of a gay pride event.

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Rich Penkoski, a Warriors for Christ preacher, was threatened with arrest or a ticket for proclaiming that “homosexuality is a sin,” as Fort Worth authorities considered that statement and others to be “offensive speech.”

Dhillon, who leads the Department of Justice's Civil Rights Division, announced on Friday that the DOJ would launch an investigation into the incident.

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CIVIL RIGHTS DOJ HARMEET K. DHILLON

Under Dhillon’s leadership, the DOJ has made great strides in protecting Christians around the country. Her office managed to bring forward a case against the progressive journalist Don Lemon for his involvement in the storming of a Protestant church by leftist activists during Operation Metro Storm. Another high-profile incident involved numerous MLB players who faced punishment from the League for proclaiming their faith during a team “Pride Night.”

The Fort Worth Police Department has responded to the mass criticism of their actions by blocking those who speak out.

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