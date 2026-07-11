DHS Creates 'Deportation Airline' to Carry-Out 24/7 Deportation Flights

Under the leadership of President Donald Trump and Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the Department of Homeland Security will launch a new “deportation airline” in order to carry out deportation flights on a round-the-clock basis.



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BREAKING: DHS to reportedly launch a "deportation airline" operating 24/7 for mass deportation flights. — Polymarket (@Polymarket) July 10, 2026

JUST IN: DHS reportedly planning a round-the-clock “deportation airline” to handle a surge of mass deportation flights.



Now THIS is what I voted for. — Jack (@jackunheard) July 10, 2026

DHS Moves To Build Round-The-Clock Deportation Airline



The Department of Homeland Security is working to create its own 24-hour deportation air operation, according to Bloomberg. DHS has already purchased six Boeing 737 aircraft for nearly $140 million, giving ICE a dedicated… https://t.co/M9PLUnNazk — Bruce Snyder (@realBruceSnyder) July 10, 2026

In order to carry out the monumental task of mass deportations, DHS has procured a fleet of two Gulfstream 550s and six Boeing 737-700s at the cost of $140 million. The government fleet will allow for DHS to have autonomy in carrying out their own deportation logistics rather than having to rely on chartered flight with independent contractors.





The news of the new fleet comes as ICE has surged their arrest and deportation operations. At the beginning of July, a new report showed that the agency had managed to arrest more than 10,000 illegal aliens in just a five day period. Those arrests came on the heels of a record for deportation flights as well, with nearly 300 individual flights taking off in the span of a single month.

DEPORTATION FLIGHTS HIT A RECORD HIGH.



Under @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, we’ll never give up our mission to arrest and remove criminal illegal aliens from our nation.



If you’re here illegally: LEAVE NOW. If you don’t, you will be found, arrested, and deported.… — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) June 22, 2026

The Trump administration’s dedication to carrying out their mass deportation agenda has allowed the United States to achieve net-negative immigration for the first time in 50 years.

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