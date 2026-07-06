The Media Hates That Trump Saved U.S. Soccer

Members of the media and prominent online leftists are furious that the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will be at full strength after a team assembled by President Donald Trump successfully lobbied FIFA to rescind the one-game suspension for the rising star striker Folarin Balogun.
Numerous articles and statements released by left-aligned outlets have called for Balogun to voluntarily sit out of the Round of 16 World Cup match against Belgium, claiming that the U.S. committing a baffling act of self-sabatage would somehow be the “sporting” thing to do. Some have gone as far as to announce their support for Belgium themselves.
FIFA 2026 will be remembered for 1 thing— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 6, 2026
America cheated.
The Trump stain is all over it now.
Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: “the worldwide leader in sports”#GiveMeABreak pic.twitter.com/wN7ccdreR8— William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) July 6, 2026
No one is making you guys write these pieces. pic.twitter.com/20UHG4J1fW— Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 6, 2026
For weeks, Folarin Balogun was the smiling face of a happy, unifying World Cup story.— Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 6, 2026
Now he's the unwitting, blameless face of controversy.
And that story, of the USMNT's magical run, has irreversibly changed.
Column @TheAthleticFC: https://t.co/Sah4i6HFOI
While many of you are likely yelling "GO AMERICA" I'm yelling "GO BELGIUM and the rule of law!" pic.twitter.com/Qy7sjij41U— Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 6, 2026
I’m a U.S. citizen who will be rooting for Belgium tonight. Probably just me.— Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 6, 2026
This is an absolute embarrassment to the United States. Once again our President embarrasses our nation on the world stage and now takes to social media, boosting that his phone call to FIFA changed the outcome 🤦🏻♂️— Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) July 6, 2026
Absolutely horrible precedent being set here. As a US citizen I…
July 6, 2026
The U.S. is on a historic run in soccer’s top tournament, winning their first ever knockout round while setting their sights on a Quarter-Finals berth against either Portugal or Spain with a win against a tired-looking Belgian squad.
The move to hamper American success is soccer can only be explained by an unhealthy obsessive hatred of Trump that has caused a lack of allegiance for the country that leftists and their media allies call home.
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