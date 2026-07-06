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Tipsheet

The Media Hates That Trump Saved U.S. Soccer

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | July 06, 2026 5:15 PM
The Media Hates That Trump Saved U.S. Soccer
AP Photo/Jayne Kamin-Oncea

Members of the media and prominent online leftists are furious that the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will be at full strength after a team assembled by President Donald Trump successfully lobbied FIFA to rescind the one-game suspension for the rising star striker Folarin Balogun.

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Numerous articles and statements released by left-aligned outlets have called for Balogun to voluntarily sit out of the Round of 16 World Cup match against Belgium, claiming that the U.S. committing a baffling act of self-sabatage would somehow be the “sporting” thing to do. Some have gone as far as to announce their support for Belgium themselves.


The U.S. is on a historic run in soccer’s top tournament, winning their first ever knockout round while setting their sights on a Quarter-Finals berth against either Portugal or Spain with a win against a tired-looking Belgian squad.


The move to hamper American success is soccer can only be explained by an unhealthy obsessive hatred of Trump that has caused a lack of allegiance for the country that leftists and their media allies call home.

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