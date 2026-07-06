The Media Hates That Trump Saved U.S. Soccer

Members of the media and prominent online leftists are furious that the U.S. Men’s National Soccer Team will be at full strength after a team assembled by President Donald Trump successfully lobbied FIFA to rescind the one-game suspension for the rising star striker Folarin Balogun.

Numerous articles and statements released by left-aligned outlets have called for Balogun to voluntarily sit out of the Round of 16 World Cup match against Belgium, claiming that the U.S. committing a baffling act of self-sabatage would somehow be the “sporting” thing to do. Some have gone as far as to announce their support for Belgium themselves.

FIFA 2026 will be remembered for 1 thing



America cheated.



The Trump stain is all over it now. — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) July 6, 2026

Ladies and gentlemen, I present to you: “the worldwide leader in sports”#GiveMeABreak pic.twitter.com/wN7ccdreR8 — William Galloway (@Wm_Galloway) July 6, 2026

No one is making you guys write these pieces. pic.twitter.com/20UHG4J1fW — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) July 6, 2026

For weeks, Folarin Balogun was the smiling face of a happy, unifying World Cup story.



Now he's the unwitting, blameless face of controversy.



And that story, of the USMNT's magical run, has irreversibly changed.



Column @TheAthleticFC: https://t.co/Sah4i6HFOI — Henry Bushnell (@HenryBushnell) July 6, 2026

While many of you are likely yelling "GO AMERICA" I'm yelling "GO BELGIUM and the rule of law!" pic.twitter.com/Qy7sjij41U — Brian Krassenstein (@krassenstein) July 6, 2026

I’m a U.S. citizen who will be rooting for Belgium tonight. Probably just me. — Claude Taylor (@TrueFactsStated) July 6, 2026

This is an absolute embarrassment to the United States. Once again our President embarrasses our nation on the world stage and now takes to social media, boosting that his phone call to FIFA changed the outcome 🤦🏻‍♂️



Absolutely horrible precedent being set here. As a US citizen I… — Cyrus Janssen (@thecyrusjanssen) July 6, 2026

The U.S. is on a historic run in soccer’s top tournament, winning their first ever knockout round while setting their sights on a Quarter-Finals berth against either Portugal or Spain with a win against a tired-looking Belgian squad.

The move to hamper American success is soccer can only be explained by an unhealthy obsessive hatred of Trump that has caused a lack of allegiance for the country that leftists and their media allies call home.