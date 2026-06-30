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Texas Dems Claim Talarico Supporters Are All 'Trans, Gay Tofu-Eating Vegans' So What About Bobby Pulido?

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 30, 2026 8:00 PM
Texas Dems Claim Talarico Supporters Are All 'Trans, Gay Tofu-Eating Vegans' So What About Bobby Pulido?
AP Photo/Eric Gay

Texas Democrats have gone all in on reviving identity politics after proclaiming that supporters of U.S. Senate candidate James Talarico are transgender gays. The bold statement brings to mind the mysterious sexuality of one of Talarico’s biggest supporters, Bobby Pulido.

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Rumors of the famous singer turned political candidate being gay have persisted throughout his career. Pulido has continuously tried to put the accusations to rest, claiming as recently as 2024 that there was no veracity to the claims that he was gay. His denial attempted to dispel a report that he was engaged in a homosexual affair with a Hispanic journalist. Pulido went as far as to threaten to sue the Facebook account who originally made the post and argued that it was the product of a kid attempting to start an online trend.

Pulido again tried to push back on the claims in 2017. In that instance, Pulido claimed that he was the victim of rumors spread by a male journalist who made unwanted sexual advances toward Pulido that he rejected.

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DEMOCRAT PARTY TEXAS TRANSGENDER LGBTQ+ JAMES TALARICO

The first notable instance of the rumors cropping up came after Pulido released an infamous 2010 music video that featured himself playing a cross-dressing homosexual. The video was so scandalous that, at the time of the release, members of the Mexican media first began speculating that Pulido may have a hidden sexual orientation.

The recent proclamation from the Texas Democrat party is leaving race-watchers wonder as to whether or not Pulido will once again deny these persisting rumors.

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