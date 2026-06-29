Suspected Terror Bombing Injures Three in Monaco

Three individuals have been left injured after a suspected terror bombing in the wealthy European microstate of Monaco.

Earlier today, an explosion occurred on the Rue Révérend-Père-Louis-Folla in Monaco after a suspect placed a backpack at the base of a building and it subsequently detonated. Police and fire crews have responded, and according to local news outlets, two of the victims were… pic.twitter.com/ru1daZT2ge — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 29, 2026

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Following the detonation of a bomb in Monaco, Minister of State of the Principality of Monaco Christophe Mirmand has confirmed that the explosion was likely an attack and that the device was likely equipped with bolts and other materials for maximum damage. Additionally,… pic.twitter.com/L4X9MX4hMg — OSINTdefender (@sentdefender) June 29, 2026

BREAKING: A powerful explosion has been reported in Monaco after a person allegedly dropped off bags shortly before the blast. pic.twitter.com/cWBBSnfBih — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2026

UPDATE: Police are reportedly searching for a suspect who remains at large following what authorities have described as a targeted explosion in Monaco involving a planted explosive device. pic.twitter.com/gE2GOxQuH9 — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2026

Multiple injuries reported and a suspect on the run after leaving a backpack in the Monaco district of

Reverend-Pere-Louis-Frolla this evening in which contained a bomb. pic.twitter.com/fV5W1waspa — Tommy Robinson 🇬🇧 (@TRobinsonNewEra) June 29, 2026

Officials have reported that a backpack device was dropped off and subsequently detonated outside of the tourist hotspot Place des Moulins. Authorities say that the explosive was deliberate and that the perpetrator deployed a device containing various metal implements in the hopes of causing “maximum damage.”

The victims of the attack all appear to be members of a family with Ukrainian origins. Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition. The victims are reportedly a couple in their 50s or 60s as well as a 13-year-old “very likely related” to the other victims, according to a report from France24. Images uploaded to social media show blast debris thrown into the street by the force of the explosion.

Another angle of the explosion site. pic.twitter.com/8tc9HK3GGj — Global OSINT (@GlobalOSINTHQ) June 29, 2026

The perpetrator remains at-large with a manhunt underway. No motive is known at this time.

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