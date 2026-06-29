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Tipsheet

Suspected Terror Bombing Injures Three in Monaco

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 29, 2026 7:00 PM
Suspected Terror Bombing Injures Three in Monaco
AP Photo/Claude Paris

Three individuals have been left injured after a suspected terror bombing in the wealthy European microstate of Monaco.

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Officials have reported that a backpack device was dropped off and subsequently detonated outside of the tourist hotspot Place des Moulins. Authorities say that the explosive was deliberate and that the perpetrator deployed a device containing various metal implements in the hopes of causing “maximum damage.”

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CRIME TERRORISM

The victims of the attack all appear to be members of a family with Ukrainian origins. Two of the victims are reportedly in critical condition. The victims are reportedly a couple in their 50s or 60s as well as a 13-year-old “very likely related” to the other victims, according to a report from France24. Images uploaded to social media show blast debris thrown into the street by the force of the explosion.

The perpetrator remains at-large with a manhunt underway. No motive is known at this time.

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