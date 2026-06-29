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Tipsheet

Democrats Just Lost Another Major Redistricting Battle

Joseph Chalfant
Joseph Chalfant | June 29, 2026 5:00 PM
Democrats Just Lost Another Major Redistricting Battle
AP Photo/David Zalubowski, Pool

Democrats were dealt a blow by the Colorado Supreme Court on Monday after the body unanimously struck down a redistricted congressional map ahead of 2028.

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The Colorado Supreme Court, of which all justices were appointed by Democrats, decided that the Democrats’ attempt to end the independent redistricting commission violated the state constitution. They further ruled that their proposed ballot initiative violated a Colorado constitutional requirement to be narrowed to a single subject.

The Court likewise struck down two Republican measures that could have tipped the map into their favor under similar reasoning.

A win for Democrats would have given them three additional seats in the U.S. House of Representatives. Democrats had fallen significantly behind on the redistricting front after Virginia’s new map was declared illegal by their respective supreme court. Despite this, their effort moved Florida to pursue a similar measure and granted the GOP and additional seven seats.

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COLORADO DEMOCRAT PARTY GERRYMANDERING REDISTRICTING SUPREME COURT

Soon afterward, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled to strike down the racial gerrymander aspect of the Voting Rights Act. The decision allowed for southern states controlled by Republicans to launch a new wave of redistricting across the region, bolstering their numbers even further.

Democrats had hoped that the proposed Colorado map would stop the bleeding as the party appeared to be losing the battle on all fronts. This failure means that the make-up of Colorado will remain at 4R-4D. Only one seat, CO-08, is considered to be a toss-up ahead of the midterm elections.

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